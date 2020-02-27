Purdue takes advantage of Indiana's shooting to end skid

Big picture

Indiana: The Hoosiers have had some rough patches this season — but nothing quite like this. They were 6 of 28 from the field and 2 of 9 on 3-pointers in the first half. They finished with a shooting percentage of 25.4% — their worst in six years — and were 5 of 24 on 3s. So after it appeared the Hoosiers' offense was making progress, Indiana now finds itself trying to rebound from an unforgettable loss.

Purdue: The Boilermakers continued to dominate this series with defense — and perhaps just in time to make a last-ditch push for the NCAA Tournament. Purdue remains two games under .500 in conference play and may need to win its last two and a couple more in the conference tourney to solidify its resume. But at least they have a chance.

Stat pack

Indiana: Rob Phinisee scored seven points in his hometown. ... Joey Brunk had seven rebounds. ... The Hoosiers held a 16-12 advantage in offensive rebounds. ... After committing eight turnovers in the first half, they wound up with 13. ... The Hoosiers was outscored 34-20 in the paint.