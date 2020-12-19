 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trayce Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past injury-riddled Butler
urgent
Men's basketball

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past injury-riddled Butler

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Butler Basketball

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis shoots over Butler guard Jair Bolden in the first half Saturday in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and Armaan Franklin scored 20 and Indiana beat depleted Butler 68-60 on Saturday in a Crossroads Classic Challenge game.

Jackson-Davis' dunk with 3:07 left gave Indiana a 66-51 lead.

Aljami Durham scored 11 points for the Hoosiers (5-2) and Race Thompson 10. IU finished 25-for-47 (53%) shooting but missed nine of 20 from the foul line.

The Bulldogs (1-2) played just their third game of the season as the program only recently emerged from an extended hiatus due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Butler transfer Bo Hodges was deemed academically ineligible, and guards Campbell Donovan and Aaron Thompson, along with forwards Christian David, Scooby Johnson, and Mike Parker were all out due to injury.

Butler put up a first-half fight despite just seven players in uniform. Butler trailed 37-32 on 14-of-26 shooting (54%) along with five 3-pointers at halftime.

Fortunes, however, changed for Butler when it shot just 8 for 30 after intermission. Jair Bolden led Butler with 20 points, and JaKobe Coles, Bryce Golden and Myles Tate each scored 10.

As for the Hoosiers, along with North Carolina and Stanford, they're among the only Power 5 teams to play at least five of their first seven non-conference, home games on an away or neutral court.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts