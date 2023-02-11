ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and No. 18 Indiana held on for a 62-61 win over Michigan on Saturday.

Freshman Jett Howard was short on a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, leaving the Wolverines without a point for the final 5:12.

The Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) trailed by 11 in the first half and for much of the second, but went ahead for good with 2:58 left when Hood-Schifino made two free throws for their last points.

Michigan (14-11, 8-6) fell to 0-4 against teams in the AP Top 25, losing each game by five or fewer points.

Hunter Dickinson scored 16 points, Kobe Bufkin had 14 points and Howard added 12 for the Wolverines.

Out for IU

The Hoosiers were with without Race Thompson, who was in sweats on the bench, Xavier Johnson, who has been out for nearly two months with a foot injury and sophomore center Logan Duncomb, who hasn't played in almost one month.

Big picture

Indiana: Hood-Schifino provided a much-needed second scorer in a game that lasted 12 minutes before a Hoosier other than Jackson-Davis had more than two points. No other player on the team scored more than four points.

Michigan: Missing the last seven shots, and nine of 10, doomed the team's chances of beating a ranked team to boost its chances of making the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines struggled to take good shots down the stretch.

Poll implications

Indiana, which beat previously ranked Rutgers on Tuesday, will likely move up some in the AP Top 25.

Up next

Indiana: At Northwestern on Wednesday.

Michigan: At Wisconsin on Tuesday.

