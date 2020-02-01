Wesson, Ohio State defeat Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With a key player missing from the Ohio State lineup, Kaleb Wesson put the Buckeyes on his back again.

The junior big man scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, dominating Indiana in the paint in a 68-59 Ohio State win on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten), who struggled mightily in January, went on a 3-point tear in the second half in winning their second game in a row and avenged a 66-54 loss to Indiana in Bloomington three weeks ago.

Ohio State was missing freshman guard and third-leading scorer D.J. Carton, who said this week he was stepping away from the team for mental health reasons. Guard CJ Walker stepped up in Carton's absence, scoring 14 and dishing four assists, and Justin Ahrens added 11 on 3-for-5 3-point shooting in the second half.

“They imposed their will physically on the boards, especially early,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said of the Buckeyes, who held the Hoosiers to just four offensive rebounds and zero second-chance points in the game.

Ohio State led at the intermission 31-22, despite firing away from 3-point range and hitting few (3 for 13). The Buckeyes kept firing in the second half, hitting 7 of 14.