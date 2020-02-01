Wesson, Ohio State defeat Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With a key player missing from the Ohio State lineup, Kaleb Wesson put the Buckeyes on his back again.
The junior big man scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, dominating Indiana in the paint in a 68-59 Ohio State win on Saturday.
The Buckeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten), who struggled mightily in January, went on a 3-point tear in the second half in winning their second game in a row and avenged a 66-54 loss to Indiana in Bloomington three weeks ago.
Ohio State was missing freshman guard and third-leading scorer D.J. Carton, who said this week he was stepping away from the team for mental health reasons. Guard CJ Walker stepped up in Carton's absence, scoring 14 and dishing four assists, and Justin Ahrens added 11 on 3-for-5 3-point shooting in the second half.
“They imposed their will physically on the boards, especially early,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said of the Buckeyes, who held the Hoosiers to just four offensive rebounds and zero second-chance points in the game.
Ohio State led at the intermission 31-22, despite firing away from 3-point range and hitting few (3 for 13). The Buckeyes kept firing in the second half, hitting 7 of 14.
“It's just how the game flows,” Walker said. “We were kind of hitting shots. (Ahrens) got hot in the second half. That's just how the game flows. Of course, we tried to go through the paint for Kaleb to make plays whether he's scoring or passing the ball, just create double teams and create gaps for everybody else to get off.”
Devonte Green led the Hoosiers (15-7, 5-6) with 13 points for the Hoosiers, and Rob Phinisee added 11.
Indiana is starting to run into the same kind of struggles Ohio State did when the Big Ten run soured for the Buckeyes last month.
“You know, it's an odd thing,” Miller said. “Teams go through highs and lows and some teams really find their niche. This team, sort of, has hit a pothole so speak. In every season, the story's never written until the end but we're going to have to change paths here and change course of how we're playing."
Big picture
Indiana: The Hoosiers suffered their first three-game losing streak of the season. They are just 1-5 on the road.
“It's life in this league,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “We just have to keep getting better.”
Up next
Indiana: Hosts Purdue Feb. 8.
