LaPorte grad Steve Drabyn has been named the new head basketball coach at Bethel College.
He's the 10th coach in the history of the program.
"Steve rose to the top of an exceptional list of candidates for this position," Pilots athletic director Tom Visker said in a Bethel news release. "He has the winning experience, recruiting connections, and faith-based approach to coaching that are essential to the continued success of our men's basketball program. We are excited about the future of our men's basketball program under his leadership."
Drabyn comes to the Pilots with 14 years of coaching experience, including eight years at the NCAA Division I level, with two years as an assistant coach at Stetson from 2011-13 and most recently as an assistant coach for six seasons at Lipscomb from 2013-19.
Drabyn also had stops at Sewanee University of the South, Lees-McRae, and Carmel High School.
Drabyn was a 2000 Indiana High School Senior All-Star for the Slicers and broke the national career free throw percentage record with a mark of 92.1 percent.
He played at Belmont University where he led the NCAA Division I in free-throw percentage in 2003 with 95.1-percent shooting from the charity stripe—at the time the second-best mark in NCAA DI history.
He also was a two-time Belmont co-captain and Sportsmanship Award winner and was named Atlantic Sun Second Team All-Conference as a senior in 2004, as well as the Belmont WC Griffith Outstanding Physical Education Award, and a three-time Academic All-Conference honoree in the ASun. He was inducted into the Belmont Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
"It has been a dream of mine to lead my own basketball program and I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to do it as the head men's basketball coach at Bethel," Drabyn said in the release. "Thank you to Dr. Chenoweth, Dr. Visker, Tony Natali, and the rest of the committee for believing in me and trusting me to run this program. I am drawn to the mission of Bethel being a faith-based community, its outstanding academic reputation, and the strong tradition of athletics. I can't wait to get started!"
Active in faith and in the community, Drabyn has been on several mission trips, mentored in several different at-risk youth programs and elementary schools, and volunteered with homeless ministries in Nashville and with fundraisers for cancer research.
Drabyn inherits a Bethel team that went 21-11 this past season and made an appearance in the NAIA Division II National Tournament first round.
His sister, Kristin, has been the head women's basketball coach at the University of Indianapolis for three seasons.