Late non-call stops Valparaiso rally cold

“This time of the year, you have to find ways to win,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “(Kennedy) has a crazy quick ability. He did avoid the foul. He really did. He jumped outside of it. You don’t want to foul being up two.”

The Crusaders avoided one of the slow starts that have plagued the team throughout Missouri Valley Conference games this season. Lottich changed up the starting lineup, bringing Daniel Sackey off the bench for the first time all season and giving Nick Robinson the start. Robinson responded with a career-high nine assists in 26 minutes.

“Slow starts have been an issue for us,” Lottich said. “I didn’t think we were going to have a slow start regardless of who was in the lineup. We’ve had some great practices and I was pretty sure there would be some carryover. Hats off to Nick for performing and hats off to Daniel.”

Loyola led 39-35 at the break and then got stops on the first seven possessions of the second half, stretching its lead to double figures. Lucas Williamson’s 3-pointer with 7:54 left gave the Ramblers a 66-52 lead and seemingly an easy path to victory.