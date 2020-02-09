Late non-call stops Valparaiso rally cold

CHICAGO — Javon Freeman-Liberty could only shrug his shoulders when discussing the final play of Valparaiso’s 70-68 loss to Missouri Valley Conference-foe Loyola on Sunday afternoon.
Freeman-Liberty lost the ball at mid-court when Loyola freshman Marquise Kennedy poked the ball free as both players fell to the ground. Loyola big man Cameron Krutwig then punched the ball down the court as time expired.
The Crusaders trailed by 14 points with 7:54 remaining, but ripped off a 16-2 run to get within two points and had a chance to win or send the game to overtime when Krutwig missed a free throw with 10.3 seconds remaining.
Freeman-Liberty never got a chance to get off a final shot.
“There was contact, but I’m not a ref,” Freeman-Liberty said.
Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich took the high road when discussing the final play of the game, citing his oft-repeated statement that referees have a hard job.
“We have to do our job and they have to do theirs,” Lottich said. “Unfortunately for us, it didn’t bounce our way tonight.”
Krutwig dominated the Crusasders (12-13, 5-7) throughout the game with his interior moves. The two-time All-Conference honoree had a game-high 20 points as the Ramblers (16-9, 8-4) scored 36 points in the paint. Kennedy had 15 points and six rebounds off the bench, but his biggest contribution was his deflection at the end of the game.
“This time of the year, you have to find ways to win,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “(Kennedy) has a crazy quick ability. He did avoid the foul. He really did. He jumped outside of it. You don’t want to foul being up two.”
The Crusaders avoided one of the slow starts that have plagued the team throughout Missouri Valley Conference games this season. Lottich changed up the starting lineup, bringing Daniel Sackey off the bench for the first time all season and giving Nick Robinson the start. Robinson responded with a career-high nine assists in 26 minutes.
“Slow starts have been an issue for us,” Lottich said. “I didn’t think we were going to have a slow start regardless of who was in the lineup. We’ve had some great practices and I was pretty sure there would be some carryover. Hats off to Nick for performing and hats off to Daniel.”
Loyola led 39-35 at the break and then got stops on the first seven possessions of the second half, stretching its lead to double figures. Lucas Williamson’s 3-pointer with 7:54 left gave the Ramblers a 66-52 lead and seemingly an easy path to victory.
The Crusaders struck behind two of Mileek McMillan’s career-high four 3-pointers as well as a pair of circus layups from Freeman-Liberty that were sandwiched around 3-pointers from Donovan Clay and John Kiser. McMillan led Valparaiso with 14 points, while Freeman-Liberty, Clay and Ryan Fazekas all had 13 points.
“In the huddles the coaches were telling us to just continue to fight and to execute,” Freeman-Liberty said.
Valparaiso has now dropped two straight Valley contests for the first time all season and will host upstart Southern Illinois on Wednesday night at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
“We can’t dwell on this game,” Freeman-Liberty said. “We have to move on and keep our heads up. We did a good job fighting.”