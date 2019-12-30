VALPARAISO — A late rally wasn’t enough for Valparaiso to overcome poor offensive stretches, as the Crusaders fell 66-63 to Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams Monday.
“We’ve proven we’ve got fight,” VU junior guard Nick Robinson said. “We’ve just got to take the next step for us to not have to show that we’ve got fight. We’ve got to finish a game.”
With Valparaiso down 64-60, Donovan Clay hit a shot with 10.9 seconds left that was initially ruled a 3-pointer but changed to a two-point bucket. He was fouled on the play and hit the free throw.
After a quick foul, Keith Clemons made two free throws. Daniel Sackey’s awkward, forced shot before the buzzer was all the Crusaders could get. It was short.
“That game’s a minute longer and maybe we win,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I’m proud of the fight back, but I do think we can execute the last three minutes better.”
Clay made all eight of his field-goal attempts and led all scorers with 21 points.
“I feel like I’m ready now. I’m ready to take on my role for the team and keep on rolling,” Clay said.
Robinson gave Valparaiso (7-7, 0-1) a boost in the first half when he hit a 3-pointer, then stole a pass and hit another 3-pointer. That gave the Crusaders an 18-17 lead with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half. He scored 15 points.
“I always think I can shoot,” Robinson said.
But the Ramblers (9-5, 1-0) countered with a 9-0 run. Valparaiso didn’t score for three minutes.
Another Crusaders scoring drought — this one 5:30 long — in the second half allowed Loyola to expand the lead to 14 points.
Valparaiso junior Mileek McMillan cut the Loyola lead to 56-55 with 4:29 to play but the Crusaders would get no closer.
“It was a typical Missouri Valley game,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “When Clay and Robinson are shooting like that, they’re hard to guard.”
Crusaders sophomore guard Javon Freeman-Liberty didn’t score until less than two minutes remained until halftime. He came into the game averaging 21.8 points per contest to lead the conference.
He finished with 10 points and a career-high seven assists before fouling out late.
Foul trouble hurt the Crusaders, Lottich said. Sackey and forward Mileek McMillan missed much of the first half with fouls. John Kiser was limited, as well.
“(Foul issues) really hurt. I appreciate the intensity but we’ve got to start playing without fouling,” Lottich said. “We’ve been doing a decent job of not fouling but the last couple games we’ve been putting people on the line too much.”
Guard Eron Gordon had to be helped off the court at 16:35 of the first half. He fell to the floor, grabbing his right knee but returned just before halftime.
Lottich said postgame that Gordon suffered a contusion.