Sean McDermott scored a career-high 23 points, tying his career best with seven 3-pointers, and Butler breezed to a 95-68 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday.
Paul Jorgensen sank four 3-pointers and scored 16 for the Bulldogs (7-2), who have held all but one opponent under 70 points this season. Kamar Baldwin finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Reserve Joey Brunk scored 15 — shooting 6 for 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line — and Henry Baddley came off the bench to score 11 with five rebounds.
Butler shot the lights out in the first half, connecting on 19 of 28 attempts from the floor (68 percent) and 11 of 17 from 3-point range, to take a 51-28 lead into intermission.
Eugene German (21st Century) paced the Huskies (5-4) with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Levi Bradley scored 14.
Indiana State 77, Truman State 69: Tyreke Key scored a career-high 26 points, Jordan Barnes scored 11 of his 20 points in a convincing breakaway run in the second half as Indiana State put away Division II Truman State.
The Bulldogs trailed 36-30 at halftime, but outscored Indiana State 27-13 over the first seven minutes of the second half and led 50-49 on a Brodric Thomas drive with 13 minutes remaining.
The Sycamores launched a 22-0 run, holding the Bulldogs scoreless for a span of 5:28 while shooting 8 of 9, including a perfect 4-for-4 from distance. Barnes made three of his six 3-pointers in the breakaway.
Key made 11 of 15 shots with four assists and scored 20 points for the fourth time this season, including two in a row. Barnes made a season-best six 3-pointers.
The victory helped Indiana State rebound from losing to North Texas on Wednesday after posting a five-game win streak.
Miami (OH) 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 79: Nike Sibande scored 24 points and Miami (Ohio) posted its third straight win, beating Purdue Fort Wayne 85-79 on Saturday.
Fort Wayne surged midway through the period to take a 69-63 lead with 8:26 to play. Bam Bowman answered with a pair of 3-pointers and Brown made a layup to get the Redhawks back on top, 71-69 with 6:09 remaining.
John Konchar led the Mastodons (6-6) with 28 points and 14 rebounds.