Calumet College of St. Joseph men’s basketball coach Ryan Sexson and his staff started doing things a little differently a few years ago. It’s made all the difference.
Recruiting players out of high school was difficult. The commuter school in Whiting doesn’t offer the usual college experience.
The Crimson Wave posted three consecutive losing seasons between 2013 and 2015.
There’s a lot of turnover on the roster at the NAIA Division II level. Players transfer, leave school or drop the sport. Players who transfer in are only around for one, two or three years.
“At a commuter school, you’re never satisfied. You never feel safe,” Sexson said. “There are too many things that can go wrong, that can send you in the wrong direction. You’ve just got to hopefully keep getting the right type of guys, the right fit, and try to sustain some success. Consistency is the most difficult thing.”
Accepting that reality, Sexson and his staff began to take more chances in recruiting. They started looking at players who left the area to play but came back or were looking for a larger role or even had academic issues at previous stops.
Seven of the nine players on the 2018-19 team started their college career somewhere else before transferring to Calumet.
The Crimson Wave coaches stopped courting as many players who wanted or needed three or four years to develop.
“It’s changed the way people look at us. They see us as a second chance,” assistant coach Chris Artis said. “You’ve got guys that a lot of people passed on. We’ve taken kids that other people have totally forgotten about or maybe fell through the cracks and couldn’t get seen. We take a chance on guys like that and it’s worked out for us, for the most part.”
The new direction gave the program a second chance, too.
The Wave is a combined 71-46 over the last four seasons. Calumet peaked when it qualified for the NAIA Division II national championship tournament for the first time in 2017. That’s now become the goal every year.
Coaches attribute that to the change in the way they build the roster.
“I’m in a little bit of a unique situation in that some of the guys we get understand that they may not have been as coachable as they should’ve been earlier in their college career. By the time they get to me, they kind of understand that this is probably their last chance,” Sexson said. “They’re able to have some self reflection and not blame the coach or this guy or that guy. When we can see that growth or maturity and growth out of guys that maybe weren’t ready to be good players when they were 18 or 19 but figure it out when they’re 20, 21, 22, it’s very satisfying.”
Junior guard Chris Seaton exemplifies the new kind of Calumet player.
He spent two years at Governors State, playing against Calumet in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, before tearing his ACL. He thought his basketball career was over.
“It was devastating. I heard it pop and everything,” he said. “I was just like ‘What am I going to do now?’”
Seaton sent letters to dozens of schools and coaches before finding a spot in Whiting.
“It was probably one of the best things that’s ever happened to me in my life,” Seaton said. “Not too many people get a second chance to play college basketball. For me to get another opportunity to do the very thing that I love to do, it made me feel really good that somebody actually took a chance on me and believed in me, maybe even a little more than I believed in myself.”
He’s been a significant contributor off the bench, averaging almost 13 minutes per game. He had 21 points and six rebounds against Trinity International in November.
Many of these new types of players come from Chicago. On this season's roster, five players are from Chicago, including Seaton. The game there is less structured and played at a faster, “run and gun” pace, Artis said. So, Calumet began to play that way, letting “players be players,” Sexson said.
“It doesn’t make sense to change guys in two years to fit a different system. Just let them do what they do,” Artis said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who play hard, like to run and are scrappy. So we might as well incorporate that into what we do rather than try to make them conform to something they grew up not doing.”
But that doesn’t mean things are easy. Hard work is also part of the new recipe for success.
“It’s really like, ‘You’ve got a second chance. Let’s see what you can do.’ And that made us come together,” Seaton said. “The end goal is to make it to nationals. That’s everybody’s goal.”
First, they have to make it to the conference tournament. The tournament champion receives an automatic berth to the national tournament. However, the Crimson Wave are in real danger of missing the eight-team tournament after limping to the finish with seven losses in eight games.