WHITING — On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Anthony Cole’s alarm goes off at 6:45 a.m., and he dreads it every time.
Unlike on Tuesdays and Thursdays, when all he has to focus on is getting to class at Calumet College of St. Joseph and competing during men’s basketball practice, the other three weekdays — and sometimes on Saturdays if the Crimson Wave don’t have a game or are playing at home — he has to be at All In One Party Rentals & Sales in Merrillville at 9 a.m. for a 5 1/2-hour shift.
His job is to unload and load trucks filled with wooden tables, plastic chairs and anything else someone would need for a party. He also drives to different locations to drop off and pick up rented equipment.
Cole has worked at All In One Party Rental & Sales for the past seven months, and even on game days he drives his 2004 Buick Century into the store parking lot and clocks in just before the business opens.
“I take a lot of pride in going to work,” Cole says. “It might not be the best job, ... but, it’s making a way for me, and it’s providing for me — and I know if I can do it for this job, I’m definitely going to be able to do it for the job I really want.”
The senior's life has been defined by doing whatever he needs to get by and beating the odds. Judging by his past, Cole knows he could have easily dropped out of college, stopped playing basketball and labeled himself a victim of his circumstances.
He was born in a Southwest prison, brought to the Midwest when he was just two weeks old and placed in foster care.
But before Cole could even begin to understand the intricacies of what it meant to be a ward of the state, he was taken in by his aunt and uncle. They became his parents — providing for him, disciplining him and loving him as he matured into a young adult — and just when he thought his life was stable, it changed.
His father was diagnosed with cancer during Cole's freshman year of college, died when he was a sophomore and without the man who taught him how to be a man, Cole had to become self-sufficient and independent a lot sooner than most.
That meant getting a job, even if it involves manual labor, and is a big reason why Cole is appreciative and willing to sacrifice most of his mornings to be an employee at All In One Party Rentals & Sales.
The company works with his school and basketball schedule and on this particular Monday, the sleepiness is still a little present in Cole’s eyes when he arrives and makes his way to the back of the store. There’s a truck that needs to be unloaded, and instead of complaining, he puts on a pair of grey and green gloves to get started.
Cole moves back and forth, alongside his coworker Kevin Best, and speaks to all of his colleagues as they begin to trickle in. He sports a black hoodie underneath his blue work shirt, black sweatpants and a pair of unlaced, suede blue Jordan basketball sneakers.
He props up the tables against a concrete wall, stacks the chairs on top of a wooden dolly and attempts to somehow save his energy for a 1 1/2-hour practice that starts at 3:30 p.m. and his three-hour criminal evidence class that begins at 7 p.m.
His jam-packed schedule is not fun or easy, and it’s certainly not glamorous.
But Cole’s mindset is simple: some money is better than no money.
“The thing that motivates me to keep going is that I want the finer things in life,” says Cole, a native of Gary. “I come from a city where there is not much, and I just want to explore and get out there. I don’t want to have any worries.”
***
There are a lot of paths Cole could have taken and people he could have followed, but he always chose to rise above his environment.
He knows firsthand how poor decisions can affect someone’s future. Growing up, he witnessed some of his childhood friends gravitate toward the street life, and both of his biological parents have gone through stints in rehab and prison.
His biological parents weren’t able to provide him with the stability he needed, but he doesn’t hold it against them. His life has been filled with obstacles that were beyond his control, and regardless, he’s still made the most out of every situation.
“He came from adversity,” said Stephanie Bradley, Cole’s aunt. “And when I say adversity, Anthony was born in an Arizona correctional facility. His grandmother, his father’s mother, brought him to us in Chicago. And to make a long story short, my mother worked for child protective services and took him to work and told them, ‘This is my grandson. He needs to be placed in foster care.’ But there was a plan set in place.”
Bradley is the younger sister of Cole’s biological mother, Kimberly Anthony. Their mother, Etta Bradley, helped arrange for Cole to be adopted by Bradley and Anthony’s older biological sister Jill Cole and her husband Ernest Cole.
Jill and Ernest Cole are Anthony Cole’s biological aunt and uncle, and even though they already had a young son, Darius Anthony, they were eager to help raise another.
Anthony Cole’s adopted parents became his legal guardians when he was 6 years old and took care of him until he went off to college in the fall of 2014. They were the ones who came to his parent-teacher conferences, dropped him off at practices and cheered him on during games, and he’s never hesitated to call them “mom” and “dad.”
“That love is just unconditional,” Anthony Cole said. “It’s no words or no way that I could thank them. All I can do is keep making them proud.”
Anthony Cole’s biological dad, Anthony Walls, lives in Atlanta and his biological mother stays in Phoenix. Walls has been to two of his son’s college games, while Kimberly Anthony hasn’t been to any. And although Anthony Cole would love to have them in the stands more often, he doesn’t play for his biological parents, adopted parents or anyone else.
He plays because basketball doubles as his passion and safe haven for whatever he’s going through.
“I definitely use it as an outlet,” Anthony Cole said. “It just gives me a place to find time and peace.”
The soon-to-be college graduate knows his basketball career could be coming to a close, but he isn’t afraid of the future. Instead, he’s excited. Anthony Cole majors in criminal justice, aspires to one day work in law enforcement and is confident his work ethic will carry over into the professional world.
Anthony Cole has constantly been recognized for his limitless energy on the court — going after every steal, every block and every rebound — but what his teammates, coaches and opponents don’t always see is that he exudes that same energy off it.
Ernest Cole encouraged him to always give his best effort, and his aunt constantly reminds him that his goals are within reach.
“I want Anthony to be the best Anthony that he can be,” said Bradley, who plans on attending her nephew’s graduation in May. “Whether it’s a police officer, DEA agent, FBI agent, NBA player or even an Uber driver. I just want him to be the best. That’s it. That’s all you can ever ask for.”
***
Playing hard is not an option for Anthony Cole.
It’s a necessity.
The 23-year-old is one Calumet’s three team captains and a self-proclaimed “energy guy” for the Crimson Wave. The wiry, 6-foot-4 senior gives his max effort during every practice drill and every game, and his relentless motor has helped him become a vital part of the team.
Anthony Cole’s jump shot isn’t picture-perfect, his ball-handling isn’t elite and he doesn’t have a signature offensive move like a a step-back jumper. But he's started all 27 games. He averages 9.3 points per game, fifth-highest on the team, but also records 5.4 rebounds and a 2.0 steals, which is tied for the team high.
“When I was a kid, I always played on the playground,” Anthony Cole said. “And on the playground, if you ain’t hitting shots, stealing the ball, you won’t get picked up. That really gave me the momentum and the motivation to go hard in basketball every day. I know to take everything serious, so nobody can come for my spot.”
Anthony Cole traveled to all 50 states when he played AAU basketball, winning championships and bringing them back to Gary, and in high school he played in two state finals with Bowman Academy, winning one.
In Anthony Cole’s eyes, not having the same natural gifts as some of his peers is an advantage. He enjoys being overlooked and counted out because he relishes the opportunity to prove his doubters wrong and his supporters right.
“I’ve never had a player that plays as hard as him,” Calumet coach Ryan Sexson said. “He’s a guy that can turn it over on one end, and plays so hard that he’s the same guy that sprints and gets it right back. It’s unbelievable the things he can do out there. He just plays at a different level than everyone else.”
Sexson added that the unwavering dedication Anthony Cole shows during a game is also evident in all aspects of his daily life.
Sexson doesn’t worry about if Anthony Cole will attend class or if he’ll be on time for practice. Those things are trivial compared to what Anthony Cole has endured the past three years.
He works, goes to school and plays basketball mostly on his own. It’s not because he wants to. It’s because he has to.
“He’s not supposed to be this successful,” Sexson said. “Whether it be people sleeping on him a little bit as a player or the background and where he comes from, but this kid is going to end up having a very accomplished college basketball career and a college degree when it’s all said and done.”
***
Ernest Cole died from prostate cancer in December 2015 at the age of 64.
When he was initially diagnosed, Anthony Cole was a freshman on the Oakton Community College men's basketball team in suburban Chicago. Anthony Cole played one season and then moved back home to Gary to look after his ailing father.
Anthony Cole did all he could to take care of the man who once took care of him, but at the start of his sophomore year Jill and Ernest Cole moved to Phoenix. He didn’t want them to leave and couldn’t bear the thought of his dad potentially living out his last days over 1,000 miles away, but it gave Anthony Cole the opportunity to refocus on his academics and athletics.
Antonio Hurt, a close friend of Anthony Cole, played at Calumet and helped Anthony Cole earn a spot on his alma mater’s roster. Hurt graduated in 2011 and put Anthony Cole in contact with Sexson. The Crimson Wave’s coach was impressed with Anthony Cole’s hustle when he brought him in for an initial workout and eventually offered him a partial scholarship and recruited him to join the team.
Two months into his sophomore season, Anthony Cole was already having an immediate impact and carving out a role within his new program. But then he got a call that would change everything. His mom contacted him and told him that his dad died, and Anthony Cole was forced to face the reality of moving on without his role model.
“I’m glad I wasn’t at home or hanging out with friends because I probably would’ve lost my mind,” Anthony Cole said. “By the grace of God I was in church when I received the news, so I really didn’t lose my head as bad as I could have lost it.”
He remembers how fast the cancer spread throughout his dad’s body, how weak Ernest Cole looked when going through chemotherapy, and in a way Anthony Cole felt relieved. He and his family did everything possible, and despite the tragedy, at least he knew his dad was no longer in pain.
Anthony Cole admits that for a while following his father’s death, he was lost and had to do a bit of soul searching. He didn’t know what his next move would be or how exactly he would carry on.
He just knew he had to find a way and keep moving forward.
“When my father passed it wasn’t like I wanted to drop out of school or anything like that because it wasn’t going to help my situation,” Anthony Cole said. “And I knew my father, the only things he wanted me to do were play ball and finish school and be something in life.”
***
One voice in the crowd stuck out at Anthony Cole's basketball games.
Ernest Cole made sure his presence was known. He cheered and yelled like every other parent, but his words resonated with his son because of his deep knowledge of the game. Ernest Cole was a referee, which afforded him a unique perspective on the game, and his son heard any tips he offered from the sidelines.
"He would correct me on everything I did wrong in that instant," Anthony Cole said. "If I made a wrong pass or took a bad shot, I knew the next time to fix it instead of waiting until after the game to watch film. It was quite annoying, but it made me the person I am today."
Without Ernest Cole's voice to guide him, Anthony Cole was determined to use his father’s memory as a stepping stone rather than an excuse. And with the help of his aunt, he remained focused even if it wasn’t always clear where he was headed or where he would lay his head.
After Ernest Cole’s death, Anthony Cole bounced around to a few places he would temporarily call "home." As a commuter school, Calumet doesn't offer on-campus housing. He had been sharing an apartment with a friend in Whiting but thought he would benefit from being closer to his family.
He moved in with his older brother Darius Anthony in East Chicago and eventually stayed with his older sister Joetta Collins in Portage. Collins even gave him his own room, and he was grateful for it, but Anthony Cole’s aunt offered an even more desirable arrangement.
Bradley had just moved from Gary to Las Vegas and hadn’t listed her house yet. Instead of putting it on the market, she told Anthony Cole that he could live there on his own.
Leaving a then 19-year old a three-bedroom house with no supervision took a lot of trust, but Bradley said it was a no-brainer. Ernest Cole had raised his son to be responsible, and she felt her nephew deserved and needed his own space as a college athlete.
“He practically grew up on that block because it was his grandparents' block, so he knows everyone there,” Bradley said. “If any older people on the block need help, they’ll call and ask Anthony to help bring in the groceries, shovel the driveway. So I don’t have a problem with him living in my house because my block is a neighborhood that looks out for each other.”
When Anthony Cole reflects on the faith Bradley had in him a few years ago and the growth of their relationship since then, his face lights up because he knows he couldn’t have made it this far without her. His “Momma Auntie” has continuously looked out for him — even from a different time zone nearly 2,000 miles away.
The only thing Bradley has asked of her nephew in return is for him to remain diligent and steadfast, and so far he has exceeded her expectations. Bradley paid the majority of the bills when Anthony Cole first moved into her house in February of 2016, and although she still helps out, he has made strides to become as independent as possible.
Anthony Cole has worked at Target, Davis Security, the Horseshoe Hammond Casino, Majestic Security and is now employed at All in One Party Rentals & Sales to make sure that whenever he calls his aunt, it’s mainly to see how she’s doing rather than asking for assistance.
Anthony Cole acknowledged and accepted that his journey and day-to-day responsibilities may be tougher than many other student-athletes. But Anthony Cole continues to press on because he knows that’s what his aunt and family want and more specifically, it’s the type of man his father groomed him to be.
“My dream and his dream, it was never to go to the NBA,” Anthony Cole said. “It was always to make my family proud and have something to fall back on. You can’t play basketball forever. Some people don’t realize that. He taught me to use basketball to get further in life, and I’m just blessed to have his memory live on through me.”