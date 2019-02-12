VALPARAISO — Valparaiso expects forward Ryan Fazekas to return to the lineup Wednesday against Indiana State, coach Matt Lottich said.
The red-shirt junior and Chesterton native has missed Valparaiso's last nine games after spraining his right ankle in the first half of a win over Bradley on Jan. 8. Lottich said Tuesday that Fazekas has returned to practice, and he noted after Sunday's loss to Loyola that Fazekas was "close" to playing against the Ramblers.
Fazekas leads the Crusaders with 12.7 points per game and a 44 percent mark from 3. Valparaiso has averaged 59.2 points against Division I opponents with Fazekas out of the lineup, compared with 67.8 when he plays.
At the time of his injury, Fazekas had won two straight Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week awards.