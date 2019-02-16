Two more ankle injuries and another flat defensive performance highlighted Valparaiso’s latest Missouri Valley Conference loss.
The Crusaders, who won their first four Valley games of the year, fell to just a game out of last place in the conference on Saturday when a furious comeback attempt came up just short against second-place Drake.
Valparaiso trailed by 14 points with under two minutes remaining before rallying to cut the deficit to four points and had the ball. The Crusaders could never get any closer as Daniel Sackey suffered an ankle injury while committing an offensive foul and the Bulldogs held on for an 84-79 victory in Des Moines, Iowa.
Drake led wire-to-wire as Valparaiso committed nine first-half turnovers and trailed by as many as 15 points before its late comeback attempt amounted to the third straight five-point loss. The previous two came in home losses to Loyola and Indiana State where the Crusaders led in the final minutes of the second half, only to ultimately fall.
“We’ve lost our identity,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said via phone. “We’ve done a good job of being a good defensive team, especially in league play, but we have not defended well at all these last two games.”
The Crusaders (13-14, 6-8) were shorthanded from the start on Saturday as junior forward John Kiser suffered an ankle injury in practice on Friday according to Lottich. The third-year coach was hopeful that Kiser was going to be able to play against Drake, but Kiser wasn’t medically cleared.
Valparaiso came out flat on Saturday and committed six turnovers in the first five minutes of the game while falling behind 11-4. Kiser’s absence hurt the Crusaders at this point as Lottich has long trusted the junior to lift the team after sluggish starts.
“Our energy was lacking and a guy that I might put in for energy at that moment wasn’t available,” Lottich said. “It’s been a perpetual blow after blow after blow and we’re still standing.”
The game looked much different from a lineup perspective for the Crusaders than it did for the first meeting with the Bulldogs. Ryan Fazekas was back in the lineup for his second straight game on Saturday and Derrik Smits hasn’t missed a game since he was a late scratch against Drake on Jan. 26. Markus Golder played just five minutes against the Bulldogs before leaving with an ankle injury that has seemingly plagued the junior. Golder was limited to 21 minutes on Saturday and scored four points. It was the first time in three games that Golder scored a field goal.
“The general morale of the team has been strong,” Lottich said. “We’ve faced some adversity and I know we got some guys back in the lineup, but we’re still not healthy.”
Deion Lavender led four players in double figures with 16 points while Javon Freeman-Liberty and Derrik Smits each had 15 points. Ryan Fazekas had 13 points and a pair of 3-pointers.
The Crusaders trailed 74-60 with less than two minutes remaining before they rallied to cut the deficit to four points on two different occasions inside the final minute. Valparaiso had the ball with 27 seconds left, down 81-77, when Sackey was called for an offensive charge. The freshman writhed in pain on the ground for several moments before limping off the court under his own power. Lottich said after the game that Sackey would be reevaluated on Sunday morning, but the injury wasn’t expected to be significant.
Brady Ellingson led Drake (20-7, 9-5) with 21 points while Nick McGlynn added 16 points and nine rebounds. Merrillville product D.J. Wilkins and Griffith product Anthony Murphy each had nine points for the Bulldogs.
Valparaiso will return to action on Wednesday night against Southern Illinois at the Athletics-Recreation Center. The Crusaders are currently in the bottom four of the Valley standings and looked poised to play on the opening night of Arch Madness for the second straight season.
“The message to the team is that we’ve got to stay together,” Lottich said. “It’s not easy on them, it’s not easy on the staff. What an opportunity to learn through it and fight through it.”