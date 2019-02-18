WHITING — Lazono Trammell snatches a rebound and immediately hears it from his head coach.
The 6-foot-8 forward is Calumet College of St. Joseph’s tallest player, and he isn’t playing up to his potential.
“Get up, Zo!” Crimson Wave head coach Ryan Sexson yells. “You gotta grab that as soon as it comes off the rim!”
After Trammell throws an outlet pass to one of his teammates, he runs down the floor and posts up in the paint. Senior guard Anthony Cole throws Trammell the ball, and the junior backs down his defender before converting a right-handed jump hook.
Sexson is pleased with Trammell’s aggressiveness during the play, and a few minutes later practice concludes. The team gathers at midcourt to discuss its regular-season finale. If Calumet knocks off Holy Cross and gets a little help from other teams in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, the Crimson Wave will keep their season alive and make the conference tournament.
But in order to pull out a victory, Sexson explains that each player must bring his best effort and can’t make any excuses against the Saints — even if it’s a valid one. Trammell has nursed a right ankle and an Achilles tendon injury for over a month, and it’s clearly having an effect on his agility and explosiveness.
Trammell recorded only 12 points and 15 rebounds over the previous four games, but despite the discomfort he continues to play through the pain.
“I just try to always remember the main goal, which is to win,” Trammell says. “I’m always looking at the big picture. It’s not about me scoring or rebounding. It’s about the whole team, others shining as well as me.”
When the team breaks its huddle, Trammell makes his way out of the gym and into the training room. He takes a seat and submerges his right foot in a bucket of ice. It has become a familiar post-practice routine for him, and he doesn’t mind.
Trammell has worked too hard and come too far to quit now. He attended two previous colleges, and he went to great lengths in an attempt to find the right fit the third time.
“I joined the National Guard so I could go to coaches telling them, ‘I don’t need a scholarship. I can just use my benefits from the Army,’” says Trammell, who signed a six-year contract. “So I came here, and I ended up still getting a scholarship from Coach Ryan.”
■■■
Basketball is in Sexson’s genes.
Joe Sexson, Ryan Sexson’s grandfather, was named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 1952, played at Purdue and was drafted by the New York Knicks in the 1956 NBA draft. Joe Sexson eventually turned to coaching and served as Butler’s head coach from 1977-1989.
Ryan Sexson’s father, Rick Sexson, played at Butler from 1973-1976 and went on to join the Bulldogs' coaching staff, too. He was an assistant coach for Butler in the 1980s alongside his dad.
“I’ve grown up around the game,” Ryan Sexson said. “That’s really all our family tree has done. Coaching is something I knew I wanted to do. And when I was presented with the opportunity to become a head coach, maybe I wasn’t ready — certainly at 27 and it being my first real coaching job — but this job will humble you quick.”
In 2007-08, Ryan Sexson’s inaugural season as head coach, Calumet went 18-13; however, the Crimson Wave dropped to 7-24 the following year and wouldn’t have another winning season until the 2011-12 campaign.
Ryan Sexson looks at that time of his career as a period of growth for the program, and he admits that Calumet struggled early on. He knew he wasn’t going to come in and have automatic success just because of his last name, so he continued to put in the work and embraced the opportunity of being a young coach at an up-and-coming school.
Regardless of the wins or loses he accumulated, Ryan Sexson wasn’t leaving.
He recruited players that were overlooked in high school, gave second chances to guys who squandered their opportunities at other programs and brought in some athletes who were just trying to rise above their environment.
It worked.
The Crimson Wave have had four consecutive winning seasons and reached the NAIA Division II national tournament for the first time in school history in 2017.
“It’s just the love of the game,” Ryan Sexson said. “It’s a grind. There’s no doubt about it. There’s a lot of sacrifice that goes into it. You’re away from your family. But I need that competition in my life. I like playing that underdog role. I like seeing teams come together and players growing up into men.”
■■■
Calumet defeated Indiana University-South Bend 73-61 on Feb. 6 and snapped a five-game losing streak.
Trammell thought the 12-point victory represented a turning point in the Crimson Wave’s tumultuous season. They dominated on defense, moved the ball on offense and, most importantly, everyone played their role.
Senior Joe Larry showed off his perimeter shooting, Cole defended just about every inch of the hardwood, senior Randall Rushing distributed the ball and Trammell made his presence felt in paint.
“This win just boosts our morale and reminds us to always keep going,” Trammell said after the game. “We just gotta go harder because things will always turn around. Basketball is about runs.”
Trammell hoped the decisive win over the Titans would help the Crimson Wave gain momentum as they closed out the regular season, but that wish wouldn’t come to fruition.
Calumet lost its last three games — including a 17-point road loss to Holy Cross in the finale Saturday — and missed out on postseason play.
Ryan Sexson described the visiting locker room as melancholy following the defeat and acknowledged that although he had to say something, he knew nothing could make his team feel better in that moment. When he spoke, his players simply hung their heads, sat in silence and reflected on what once seemed like an unimaginable end to their season.
The Crimson Wave started the year off on a 12-game winning streak and were once 6-1 in conference. They rose to a No. 20 ranking in the Jan. 8 national coaches’ poll.
Calumet had three losses by less than 10 points, including a one-point loss at Judson just three days after the victory over Indiana University-South Bend. The Eagles finished with the second-worst record in conference play.
But perhaps another contributing factor to the Crimson Wave's late-season collapse was the waning health of its frontcourt leader. Trammell, Calumet's starting forward, was held scoreless and grabbed just one rebound in the team's final outing against the Saints.
“We wanted to get the ball inside to him,” Ryan Sexson said. “And whether he wants to admit it or not, I think he saw that his inability to contribute because of the injury really affected our basketball team.”
Ryan Sexson plans to give his players about a month off to get healthy, refocus on their academics and work a few more hours at their jobs. And for the seniors who aren’t returning, the rest of the semester grants them a chance to prepare for their next step.
Calumet’s graduation day is set for May 18, and Ryan Sexson plans on being there. He believes many of his players were not only counted out on the court but in life, and he enjoys watching them beat the odds because he knows it wasn’t easy.
Cole has taken care of himself since his father died from cancer in 2015 and will graduate with a degree in criminal justice. Rushing dropped out of a community college in 2011 but will earn a bachelor’s of science in business management and a minor in accounting while still taking care of his young son.
And next year, Trammell will have his turn. The junior majors in business management and wants to become an entrepreneur. He has a passion for sneakers and dreams of owning a shoe store after he receives his cap and gown and honors his commitment to the National Guard.
“To see them walk across the stage, to be able to give them a hug and a high-five, and just see them interacting with their families and how proud everybody is, it’s awesome,” Ryan Sexson said. “I might play a little part in getting them there and keeping them on the right track, but all of the credit goes to the kids.”