CHICAGO — The Missouri Valley Conference still runs through Loyola.
Valparaiso’s hot start in conference play came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night as the Crusaders suffered one of their worst losses of the season in a 71-54 rout courtesy of the Ramblers.
Loyola, which won the Valley regular-season and tournament titles last year before making an improbable run to the Final Four, moved into a first-place tie with the Crusaders after Tuesday’s contest. The Ramblers will come to the Athletics-Recreation Center on Feb. 10 in a nationally televised game.
“We didn’t play our best basketball tonight and a lot of that had to do with Loyola’s effort,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “They really bottled us up defensively.”
The Ramblers dictated nearly every minute of action on Tuesday in wire-to-wire domination that snapped Valparaiso’s five-game winning streak. Both teams started sluggish before the Ramblers opened up a 15-8 lead midway through the first half. The Crusaders chipped away at the deficit, but Loyola had an answer at every turn. The Ramblers took a 33-23 lead into the locker room on the strength of scoring 19 points off nine Valparaiso turnovers.
“I thought we were playing really good half-court defense in the first half and then I look at the stats and see we gave up 19 points off turnovers,” Lottich said. “We were being uncharacteristically loose with the basketball. You’re not going to win many games like that.”
Loyola delivered the early knockout punch in the second half by coming out of the locker room on a 15-1 run to take a 48-24 lead. The Ramblers ran the lead up to as many as 29 points, accounting for Valparaiso’s worst deficit of the season.
“I was really pleased with the way we came out in those first five minutes of the second half,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “We talked at halftime about putting our foot on the gas pedal and really getting some separation.”
The Ramblers (11-7, 4-1) had six players in double figures, including all five starters as Aher Uguak, Cameron Krutwig and Cooper Kaifes all had 12 points to lead Loyola. Markus Golder had a game-high 16 points to lead the Crusaders (11-7, 4-1) while Merrillville product Mileek McMillan had nine points in 14 minutes off the bench.
Valparaiso was shorthanded on Tuesday as Ryan Fazekas (ankle) missed his second straight game and Bakari Evelyn (ill) was limited to just 12 first-half minutes. The Crusaders trailed 67-39 late in the game before freshman Daniel Sackey knocked down a 3-pointer and added two free throws to help Valparaiso end the game on a 15-4 run.
“It’s done and over,” Sackey said. “We just move on. We’ll practice as hard as we can and get ready for the next game. When shots aren’t falling and when adversity hits, we just listen to coach. I don’t think we gave up, but we didn’t outwork them, they outworked us.”
While the eyes of the Valley were on the first-place battle Tuesday night, both teams came away from the Gentile Center knowing that there is still a long conference season ahead.
“Every game in the Valley is going to be tough,” Loyola sophomore Lucas Williamson said. “We take every game like it’s the biggest game of the season because it’s the next game. It’s too early for us to be celebrating whatever the standings are right now.”