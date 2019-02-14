CHICAGO — It’s halftime, and the Calumet College of St. Joseph men’s basketball team and its captains are frustrated. They trail Saint Xavier, a team they defeated just a month earlier, by 25 points.
Senior captain Randall Rushing questions whether anyone on the team cares about winning. Fellow senior captain Joe Larry shoots back and asks Rushing who he is talking about. And the team's third senior captain, Anthony Cole, just sits on the bench in the corner of the visiting team’s locker room, staring in silence.
“You don’t have anything to say?” Larry asks Cole. “You’re supposed to be our energy guy and our captain. But we don’t even hear you right now.”
When Crimson Wave head coach Ryan Sexson enters the locker room — which has red metal lockers, several of which are padlocked shut, and looks like a locker room you would find at a community center or high school — he highlights numerous areas in which Calumet failed to carry out its game plan.
Several players had taken ill-advised shots out of frustration and failed to get back on defense, and that was completely unacceptable. The Crimson Wave aren’t playing as a team. Sexson challenges the group’s commitment and heart. The intensity the Crimson Wave had shown early in the season just isn’t there.
“We’re supposed to be the tough guys, right?” Sexson asks. “We’re supposed to be the group that comes from nothing, that’s had to fight and scrap and make sacrifices to get here? That’s supposed to be who we are?”
■■■
Calumet’s main campus is located in Whiting across the street from a row of homes and just a few blocks from the BP Refinery, but to say the Catholic college has a campus might give the wrong idea.
The school has a single, six-story academic building. The classrooms, library, art gallery and chapel are all housed in an old Amoco building and Calumet touts a free, safe parking lot on its website because there are no dorm rooms. The college’s roughly 1,000 students must commute.
The basketball and volleyball teams play in an adjacent building that was constructed a decade ago.
In basketball, the Crimson Wave compete at the NAIA Division II level and can award up to six scholarships. Sexson parcels out the scholarships to the nine players on the roster, meaning no one has the coveted full ride.
Three players are from Gary. Five are from Chicago. And Sam Pleszak hails from London. Seven of the players, including Pleszak, started their college career somewhere else before transferring to Calumet.
Their version of March Madness is a 32-team, week-long tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. No games are broadcast on national TV. To qualify, Calumet can win either the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season or tournament title.
Either seemed feasible when Calumet started the season on a 12-game winning streak and rose to the No. 20 ranking in the Jan. 8 national coaches’ poll. But now the Crimson Wave, who were once 6-1 in league play, are in serious danger of missing the eight-team conference tournament after losing seven of eight.
■■■
Sexson opens the door and slides behind the wheel of a white Ford passenger van.
Calumet is set to play at Saint Xavier and before Sexon can direct his players in the Feb. 4 road game, he must first act as their chauffeur and he’s having a little difficulty.
As Sexon puts the van in reverse, it takes him a few minutes to even get out of the parking lot. Spots are tight. The van is long. And the back window is fogged up because of the cold weather.
Starting forward Lazono Trammell gets out of the front passenger seat and stands behind the van. He uses hand signals to guide his coach so that Sexson doesn't scrape or dent any other vehicles. It’s a minor inconvenience ahead of the 40-minute drive to Chicago, but also one that Sexson and his players are used to.
Unlike major Division I programs like Notre Dame and Purdue, the Crimson Wave aren’t traveling in charter buses, playing at standalone arenas or eating meals prepared by a team dietitian. Mere minutes after leaving the campus, Sexson and assistant coach Chris Artis — who drove a separate van — pull over at a Subway on Indianapolis Boulevard, so their team can eat a quick meal and get back on the road.
The players form a long line, which nearly wraps around to the entrance. Even though they are still in Whiting, they face questions from curious locals.
“You all play basketball?”
“Where you headed?”
“How tall are you?”
No one asks for an autograph or picture and the players don’t expect it. When they’re finished ordering, Sexson goes up to pay as his team scarfs down foot-long sandwiches and bags of chips.
Thirty minutes later, Calumet’s coach is back in the driver’s seat with his phone — displaying a GPS route to Saint Xavier — in a cup holder near the steering wheel. Trammell, who stands 6-foot-8 and is the tallest player on the Crimson Wave’s roster, is back in the front passenger seat and aside from some light rain hitting the windshield and the hip-hop blasting from the junior's headphones, the van is quiet.
Calumet has lost four straight games. When the Crimson Wave cross state lines and arrive in Chicago, Sexson hopes his team is ready to rediscover itself at the Shannon Center. Before the game he writes and underlines “MUST BE PHYSICAL” on a whiteboard in the visiting locker room.
Players grab their uniforms out of a black duffel bag and pass them out according to number and size. The Crimson Wave don't print surnames on the back of their jerseys or long-sleeved warmup shirts, and they all wear different shoes.
After Rushing ties up his black and light grey sneakers and puts on his jersey, he paces back and forth inside the narrow locker room and says, “I’m ready to get this W.” Soon after several of his teammates chime in and say, “Nah, we ready to get this W.” During pregame the Crimson Wave are uplifting, lighthearted and loose. It’s evident they care about each other and the program. They are their own biggest fans and sustain one another while playing game after game in front of sparse crowds.
There won't be any scouts sitting in the stands or viral video highlights.
For Calumet, it's just basketball.
■■■
During pregame, Sexson’s main focus is defense. He knows his team isn’t going to nail a bunch of 3s and score 100 points every game. That’s not their style and frankly, they don’t have the personnel to consistently light up the scoreboard.
The Crimson Wave’s brand is rugged and scrappy. They don’t give their opponents much space on the perimeter and rebound as a team to get out in transition and jump-start their own offense.
But against the Cougars, the Crimson Wave fall behind early and never recover. Saint Xavier starts the game on a 13-4 run and the defensive principles Sexson emphasized before the game are nowhere to be found when his team takes the court. Saint Xavier knocks down 10 of 18 from behind the arc in the first half.
Calumet opens the second half on a 7-0 run, but eventually falls 112-83. Not much is said after Calumet gives up a season high in points, and when Sexson addresses his players, they don’t seem all that interested. A few hours prior, Artis told the team he liked their mindset going into the game. But following a 29-point loss it is hard to see where anyone’s head is at.
Rushing and Trammell, who are both from Chicago, meet up with family members in attendance after the game and leave with them. And the players who choose to come back in the team van don’t show much urgency. They hang around in the lobby of the Shannon Center until Sexson pulls the van around, parks it outside the main entrance and tells them he won’t be waiting any longer.
“I’m the only one who has to be up at 5:30 a.m. to teach class,” Sexson says. “So pretty soon they’re going to get left.”
A few minutes later, some players scoot into the van while others don’t and Sexson puts the vehicle in drive. On the way back to campus, his mind is still on basketball.
He talks about the Big Ten coaches, highlighting the Hall of Fame career of Michigan State's Tom Izzo and the challenge Brad Underwood faces in his second year at Illinois, and then Sexson reflects on his own program.
Two years ago, Calumet won six of its last seven games to close out the regular season with a record of 16-12. The strong finish propelled the Crimson Wave to the NAIA Division II national tournament for the first time in school history.
The banner hangs on the wall of Calumet's small home gym, and the players see it every day.
Sexson would love to go on another run like that. But as his foot shifts from the gas pedal to the brake pedal and back again, he just hopes his team can show some resiliency and win its next game.
■■■
The Crimson Wave had one day of practice to forget about their loss to the Cougars and focus on their home game against Indiana University-South Bend. Calumet won its first game of the season against the Titans.
Before the game, Sexson writes three keys to victory on the whiteboard in the Crimson Wave’s locker room.
1. Play with pride. Together through adversity.
2. Defend ball screens.
3. Team rebounds.
He wants his players to trust each other and play with a sense of urgency. It is the same directive he gave them at the beginning of the week.
This time, his message is received.
Spearheaded by Larry, Calumet jumps out to a 14-0 lead. He knocks down three consecutive 3-pointers to start the game, while Randall dishes a no-look pass to Trammell for a layup and Cole finds freshman Core'Von Lott on the wing for a 3-pointer to push the lead to 14.
The Crimson Wave shoot 45.5 percent from behind the arc in the 73-61 victory over the Titans, but the most notable part of their performance is the squad’s cohesiveness.
Trammell uses his size to put pressure on South Bend’s frontcourt. And even when he isn’t in the game, he is Calumet’s most encouraging player. He yells out defensive assignments, commends his team whenever it comes up with a rebound or loose ball and thanks his teammates for feeding him the ball in the post.
"Man, the passing is so good, I can't miss if I tried," Trammell says at halftime. "It's literally right there, and all I gotta do is put it in."
After looking completely dejected following the loss against Saint Xavier, Randall is one of Calumet's main catalysts. He dishes out a team-high six assists and scores 10 points on an array of unorthodox moves. Sexson says Randall played to his strengths and the senior adds that he was willing to do anything to help his team get back on track.
“We’d been down,” Randall says. “So when you’re down, and you’re in the dark times, the only thing you want to see is light. I just try to give (my team) motivation, whether it’s on the court or off the court. Because if they see me hyped up, they’re going to follow the leader.”
The Crimson Wave keep the Titans uncomfortable all game long. Cole relentlessly hounds South Bend’s primary ball-handlers and flies around the court disrupting passes and contesting shots. The senior snags a team-high nine rebounds and scores most of his 12 points by out-hustling his opponents.
His effort is contagious.
In just three days, Calumet looks like an entirely different team and although Sexson is pleased with the effort, he isn’t really shocked. Sometimes the Crimson Wave look like one of the worst teams in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, and sometimes they look poised for a deep conference tournament run.
“That’s been the Crimson wave for 90 percent of the season,” Sexson says. “We went through a rough patch. We can blame it on injuries. We can (blame) it on practice time or whatever. But at the end of the day every college team goes through a rut at some point. The question is can you get out of it?”