VALPARAISO — Derrik Smits added another chapter to his storybook breakout season on Saturday afternoon.
The Valparaiso junior notched his third double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds as Smits helped lead Valparaiso to a wire-to-wire 75-66 win over Northern Iowa at the Athletics-Recreation Center. The win helped the Crusaders keep pace with Loyola atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings a third of the way through league play.
One stretch in particular defined Smits’ contributions on Saturday. On Valparaiso’s first possession of the second half, Smits had his opening shot blocked before grabbing the offensive rebound and missing his second attempt. The 7-foot-2 center ripped down the rebound in traffic once again and finished off the possession with a layup.
“I definitely say I wouldn’t have made that play that last couple of years,” Smits said. “That’s adding strength and then partially being mad that I was blocked.”
Smits took a career-high 18 shots on Saturday. The redshirt junior had 11 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass, while adding an assist and a blocked shot.
“Derrik is in his fourth year of college and you hope you get better,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “Derrik has always had skill. He’s added a lot of toughness, he’s added a lot of bulk. One of the things Derrik has done much better with the scoring and shooting percentages, is he’s rebounding and defending at a very high rate. That’s helped our team.”
The Crusaders (12-7, 5-1) led by as many as 11 points in the first half and took a 36-30 lead into the locker room in third their straight game without leading scorer Ryan Fazekas (ankle). Bakari Evelyn (ill) returned to the lineup after missing the second half against Loyola and the junior guard knocked down a 3-pointer to give Valparaiso a 58-48 lead with 7:31 remaining.
The Panthers (8-11, 3-3) kept clawing back behind 25 points from highly-touted freshman AJ Green. Green drew a foul on a missed 3-point attempt and then hit all three free throws to cut Valparaiso’s lead to 64-60 with 2:39 remaining. Evelyn responded with his third 3-pointer of the game and Northern Iowa never got closer than five points the rest of the game.
“We were trying to get it into Smits again, I think everybody knew that,” Evelyn said. “The shot clock was going down, I just set my feet and put it up.”
Evelyn’s 14 points marked just the second time that he’s hit double figures in Valley play this season. Evelyn has been limited by an ankle injury throughout the year and he has been held out of practice recently as he was suffering from flu-like symptoms that kept him from eating food for several days.
“I had been pretty sick, my body was just weak,” Evelyn said. “Now I feel a lot better, I can eat and digest. It’s definitely nice to be able to get back and feel like you can play, contribute. You’re not fighting your body, but fighting for your team to win. It felt good to win tonight.”
Markus Golder scored all 13 of his points in the first half while John Kiser finished with seven points and six rebounds in 27 minutes of action. Kiser started for the third straight game as Fazekas continued to sit out.