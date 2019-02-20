VALPARAISO — A last-minute lineup change. A sloppy first half punctuated by more injuries. A game both teams seemingly tried to give away late.
Wednesday's match-up against Southern Illinois was as on-brand as it gets for the 2018-19 Valparaiso Crusaders.
Except this time, it ended in a win. Valparaiso clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker with SIU and snapped a four-game home losing streak in a 55-52 victory.
“We always talk about choices, and (players) had a choice to make: To really kind of throw in the towel in some ways, or respond, do what it takes to win and gut it out,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We had a lot of mental grit tonight.”
The first half looked similar to Valparaiso's recent disappointments at the Athletics-Recreation Center during Missouri Valley Conference play. No one appeared to play well for the Crusaders (14-14, 7-8) on offense, and Southern Illinois (14-14, 7-8) wasn't much better. The Salukis held a slim lead for most of the half thanks to Armon Fletcher's shot-making — the senior forward scored a game-high 18 points.
Lottich started Jaume Sorolla over Derrik Smits at center for more toughness, and Sorolla stopped Pippen twice in the post early. Pippen swatted three shots in the first half, however, and Valparaiso appeared to be in trouble when Ryan Fazekas got poked in the eye and retreated to the locker room with a trainer. With Markus Golder sitting out due to a lingering ankle injury, Valparaiso suddenly lacked depth again.
Javon Freeman-Liberty nearly banked in a 40-foot heave to end the half, but SIU preserved a 28-24 lead as the ball caromed off the rim.
Valparaiso roared to a 9-0 run at the beginning of the second half, only to be stopped by a banked-in 3 from Sean Lloyd. SIU committed eight turnovers in the first eight minutes of the second half and 19 for the game.
“I think we were just locked in and focused,” red-shirt senior guard Deion Lavender said. “I think when we're focused on the defensive end, we're really good, and sometimes when we're not, when we lack focus we give up stuff that we shouldn't. We don't switch, we don't communicate.”
Fazekas rejoined the fray early even though Valparaiso said he was doubtful to return. Fletcher threw down a 360-degree dunk on a fast-break to give SIU a 42-40 lead midway through the half, but Valparaiso quickly reclaimed its advantage.
Freeman-Liberty limped back to the locker room midway through the half after absorbing a Flagrant-1 foul from Lloyd, but he re-entered the game four minutes later. The freshman immediately drove left and threw in a one-handed floater while falling to the floor for a basket and the foul. Valparaiso took a 48-42 lead after Freeman-Liberty's free throw, and Lavender gave the Crusaders breathing room they'd need.
“Javon did kind of mess up the play that we were trying to do, and he made up for it in a big way,” Lottich said. “I actually looked at the ref and said, 'Well, he busted that play, but it's nice to have good players on your team.' The ref chuckled a little bit.”
Lavender crossed over into a step-back long 2 to put Valparaiso up 53-46 with 3:10 remaining as Sackey roared in excitement, then he converted a tough finish through contact on the next possession for a nine-point lead.
The Salukis scored six straight and had multiple looks from 3 to tie the game with less than 15 seconds left, but jumpers from Eric McGill and Aaron Cook missed, and Freeman-Liberty finally corralled the rebound. Freeman-Liberty missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Lavender intercepted SIU's baseball-style pass down the court to seal the game.
“We know what it takes for us to be successful and for us to win in close games,” Lottich said. “We found a way to do it tonight, and it was really with toughness.”