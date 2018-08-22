Two road games against a pair of Sweet Sixteen teams highlight Valparaiso’s nonconference schedule for the upcoming season.
Third-year coach Matt Lottich unveiled Valparaiso’s schedule on Wednesday morning and the Crusaders will play at West Virginia on Nov. 24 and at Texas A&M on Dec. 19. Both teams advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in the 2018 NCAA tournament before losing to eventual national champion Villanova and runner-up Michigan, respectively.
The Crusaders will also play two games against Final Four participant Loyola as part of the Missouri Valley Conference schedule that will be released within the next several weeks.
“We’re excited about the challenge,” Lottich said. “The goal was to put together a schedule that would help us compete for an at-large bid. In order for that to happen, every team in the Valley needs to schedule that way.”
Valparaiso’s schedule announcement came minutes after the NCAA announced that it would stop considering the Ratings Percentage Index and would institute a new metric, called the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which will rely on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses. The news sent shockwaves across the NCAA landscape as coaches quickly studied the new metrics that will take effect this season, long after schedules have been finalized.
“RPI has been an outdated metric for a while now and we haven’t really used it,” Lottich said. “When we were in the Horizon League as one of the stronger teams and maybe had the chance to run up the score, sportsmanship was important to me and it’s always something that is going to be. I’m sure there could be some people who could look at running up the score as the difference between a nine seed or a seven seed. I think it takes away a little bit from the integrity of the game.”
Regardless of what metric the NCAA uses, Lottich came together with Valparaiso director of athletics Mark LaBarbera to put together a schedule that would challenge the Crusaders on the court, deliver some home games to the Athletics-Recreation Center and continue to help build the program. The games against West Virginia and Texas A&M are scheduled to be one-off contests in which Valparaiso will likely receive financial compensation, although neither Lottich or LaBarbera went into details on the contracts. It is common practice for small and mid-major programs to receive financial guarantees in one-off road games.
The game against West Virginia came together when Valparaiso agreed to be part of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, a first-year event run by ESPN that came together after the Puerto Rico Tip-Off was moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, last year following Hurricane Maria.
“Whenever a team gets an offer to be in a tournament of this quality, which is run by ESPN, you jump at that opportunity,” LaBarbera said. “We could not pass on being in this event. It’s going to be a tough tournament with some great exposure for our program.”
The Crusaders will open the regular season with a home game against Concordia University (Chicago) on Nov. 6 before traveling to Myrtle Beach the following week. Return games against SIU-Edwardsville, UC-Riverside and Ball State highlight the home potion of the schedule, as well as a game against High Point, a late addition to the schedule. The Panthers are coached by Tubby Smith and will host Valparaiso in a return game during the 2019-20 season.
Valparaiso will travel to UNLV on Nov. 28 as part of the final MVC/Mountain West Challenge. The Crusaders will also begin a two-year series with George Washington on Dec. 8. The Colonials will play at the ARC in 2019-20 in a rematch of the 2016 NIT title game.
“We would’ve preferred to start that series at home, but just with the way everything fell, we’ll go on the road first,” LaBarbera said. “We want to build a schedule that will help us be competitive in the Missouri Valley Conference and there has to be some rigor to that. We're focused on certain places right now and one of them is reaching out to the Atlantic-10 to schedule us."
The Crusaders will close out non-conference play at home against Purdue Northwest on Dec. 29. The Pride are entering their third and final provisional year as the program moves from NAIA to NCAA Division II status. While playing non-Division I programs typically raises the ire of the Valparaiso fan base, PNW men’s basketball coach Boomer Roberts is relishing the opportunity to play against the Crusaders.
“Everybody dreams of being a D1 player and the reality is at the D2 level there are guys that are really close, or maybe they are D1 transfers,” Roberts said. “In regards to our team specifically, we target guys that have a chip on their shoulder. They play fearlessly and they want to compete. We appreciate the consistency of which Valparaiso has played for decades, but we’re going on the floor that night to compete with them. We’re very fortunate to have this opportunity.”