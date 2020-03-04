Mileek McMillan focused on getting Valparaiso to the Big Dance

Mileek McMillan wants nothing more than to play in the NCAA tournament. When it comes to that goal, the Valparaiso junior is really no different than any other college basketball player in the country.
What sets the Merrillville product apart, however, is the path that he is taking to fulfill that goal. Long hours in the gym have become the norm for McMillan and he is starting to see the fruits of that labor. McMillan was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Most-Improved Team on Wednesday morning, one day before the Crusaders begin their task of winning four games in four days to get back to the NCAA tournament.
“It’s going to be the toughest games of the season,” McMillan said. “Just with how much more intense everyone will be playing. Everyone wants to play in March Madness. Going into this, emotions are going to be high, but that’s normal. If we stay focused on the attention to details, playing with that emotion and seizing the moment, we’ll be perfectly fine.”
McMillan has been preparing for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament all season. He’s been through Arch Madness twice now, falling to Missouri State two years ago and then knocking off Indiana State last season before losing to Loyola in the quarterfinals.
The physicality and perfection needed in March is why McMillan has chosen to bypass postgame socialization in exchange for continued dedication to his craft. Following Valparaiso’s final home game of the season last week, McMillan spent nearly two hours working on the court by himself as workers swept the floor and pushed in the bleachers at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
“I just know what I’m working for and what I’m working toward,” McMillan said. “I’m just trying to maximize my abilities while I can, while I still have the chance to play.”
McMillan loves playing college basketball. It’s one of the reasons getting to the NCAA tournament means so much to him. At the same time, the 6-foot-8 forward hasn’t always known if college basketball has loved him back.
McMillan played in all 32 games his freshman year and started the final 18 of the season after being a late bloomer with Merrillville. McMillan started the first game of his sophomore year, but then struggled to get consistent minutes as he dealt with foul trouble and poor offensive execution.
“There was just a learning curve for him,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “The one thing you never questioned was his work ethic, his intensity, his team mindset. He had a couple bigger guys in front of him last year and finding minutes, it was game-to-game for him. This year he understands where his minutes are coming from. Getting comfortable, combining that with his work ethic, it’s a recipe for success. He’s done really well and I think there’s another level for him to go.”
McMillan has exploded this season. He’s started all 30 games this year and his scoring average has jumped up from 2.9 points to 9.2 points per game. He’s doubled his rebounding average and more than tripled his amount of made 3-pointers.
“My confidence level is a lot higher than it was freshman year, and especially sophomore year,” McMillan said. “Just the consistent work, that’s what builds confidence. Just knowing that I belong. A lot of times I used to think ‘Why am I here? Do I belong here?’ Now I know I have that confidence. I belong. This is who I am.”
In order for McMillan to realize his goal of playing in the NCAA Tournament this year, Valparaiso must do something that has never been accomplished in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Crusaders must win four games in four days.
Dating back to 1939, only 41 teams have ever won four (or more) games to win their conference tournament, including Detroit and Milwaukee in 2012 and 2014 respectively. Both Horizon League teams knocked off Valparaiso on their way to the NCAA Tournament. A Valley team has never won four games in four days and a team playing on Thursday night hasn’t won a game on Friday since 1998 when Bradley became the only team to advance to the semifinals.
“I believe we can (win the conference tournament),” McMillan said. “We have the tenacity. There’s a lot of guys on our team that have that relentless component to them. I think we can do it.”