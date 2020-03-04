Mileek McMillan focused on getting Valparaiso to the Big Dance

Mileek McMillan wants nothing more than to play in the NCAA tournament. When it comes to that goal, the Valparaiso junior is really no different than any other college basketball player in the country.

What sets the Merrillville product apart, however, is the path that he is taking to fulfill that goal. Long hours in the gym have become the norm for McMillan and he is starting to see the fruits of that labor. McMillan was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Most-Improved Team on Wednesday morning, one day before the Crusaders begin their task of winning four games in four days to get back to the NCAA tournament.

“It’s going to be the toughest games of the season,” McMillan said. “Just with how much more intense everyone will be playing. Everyone wants to play in March Madness. Going into this, emotions are going to be high, but that’s normal. If we stay focused on the attention to details, playing with that emotion and seizing the moment, we’ll be perfectly fine.”

McMillan has been preparing for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament all season. He’s been through Arch Madness twice now, falling to Missouri State two years ago and then knocking off Indiana State last season before losing to Loyola in the quarterfinals.