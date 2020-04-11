MY FAVORITE GAMES: Homer Drew honored in return to Valparaiso

Paul Oren's No. 8: Homer Drew will always hold a special place in my journalism career. He gave me the time of day when few others would as I was just getting started in this industry. He's part of the reason I ended up in Valparaiso in the first place. I've covered wins and I've covered losses. He's treated me the same after both. It was special to see him back on the court which carries his name.
VALPARAISO – Homer Drew was back where he belonged Sunday afternoon (Dec. 8).
Standing in the middle of Homer Drew Court, with a microphone in hand and a captivated audience hanging on his every word, Drew thanked the friends, family and fans that joined the journey that was his Hall of Fame career.
The longtime coach was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City last month (November) and Valparaiso honored Drew with a banner-raising ceremony prior to the game against Central Michigan at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
“I’m very honored and excited to be able to come back (to Valparaiso),” Drew said. “To have the chance to thank all the friends and the people that allowed that banner to be hung. The fans were a big part of that success.”
Drew led the Crusaders to 371 victories and nine postseason appearances during his two coaching stints at Valparaiso. Drew took over the program in 1988 and made an immediate statement as the Crusaders knocked off nationally-ranked Notre Dame in the “Miracle on Union Street.”
While it would take some years to become a championship contender in the Mid-Continent Conference, the Crusaders started to roll when former Valparaiso High School stars Casey Schmidt and Dave Redmon transferred back home in 1991. By Schmidt’s senior year, the Crusaders were winning 20 games a year and soon began a yearly tradition of going to the NCAA tournament. Schmidt was one of several former players that came back to the ARC on Sunday to celebrate Drew.
“Seeing Homer on Homer Drew Court, or the ‘HomerDome’ as we called it back in the 90’s is always awesome,” Schmidt said. “It brings back a ton of terrific memories. He’s the best of the best.”
Bryce Drew was one of the many fans in attendance as the former Valparaiso player and coach returned to the ARC for the first time since the Crusaders beat St. Mary’s in the 2016 NIT quarterfinals. Bryce is now an ESPN broadcaster, along with another fan in the stands on Sunday, former Valpo High star Robbie Hummel.
“I told Robbie that I would’ve made the Hall of Fame a lot sooner if we could’ve gotten him to come to Valparaiso,” Drew said.
Much like his induction weekend in Kansas City, the event was a whirlwind for Drew. He was honored on the floor in a pregame ceremony and then spent part of the game meeting with the media and joining longtime Voice of the Crusaders, Todd Ickow, on the ESPN broadcast. He even got to catch a little of Valparaiso’s impressive 77-55 win over Central Michigan.
“It was great to see (Valparaiso coach) Matt Lottich and to see (my former assistants) Luke Gore and Matt Bowen,” Drew said. “I got a chance to meet friends I haven’t seen in a few years.”
Lottich was thrilled with the win over Central Michigan and proud the Crusaders put on a good show in front of Drew.
“I really enjoy (Homer and Bryce) a lot,” Lottich said. “They’re friends first and foremost. What they’ve done for our program and the city of Valparaiso. For Coach to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, he deserves to be there. Our challenge is to continue to build the program. His footprint is on it.”
Gallery: Central Michigan-VU
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Homer Drew honored at VU game
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Gallery: Central Michigan at Valparaiso men's basketball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!