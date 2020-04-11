MY FAVORITE GAMES: Homer Drew honored in return to Valparaiso

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul Oren's No. 8: Homer Drew will always hold a special place in my journalism career. He gave me the time of day when few others would as I was just getting started in this industry. He's part of the reason I ended up in Valparaiso in the first place. I've covered wins and I've covered losses. He's treated me the same after both. It was special to see him back on the court which carries his name.

VALPARAISO – Homer Drew was back where he belonged Sunday afternoon (Dec. 8).

Standing in the middle of Homer Drew Court, with a microphone in hand and a captivated audience hanging on his every word, Drew thanked the friends, family and fans that joined the journey that was his Hall of Fame career.

The longtime coach was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City last month (November) and Valparaiso honored Drew with a banner-raising ceremony prior to the game against Central Michigan at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

“I’m very honored and excited to be able to come back (to Valparaiso),” Drew said. “To have the chance to thank all the friends and the people that allowed that banner to be hung. The fans were a big part of that success.”