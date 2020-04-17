MY FAVORITE GAMES: Javon Freeman-Liberty leads Valpo rally against Illinois State

The win gives Valparaiso back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference wins for the first time all season and consecutive wins for the first time since the Crusaders (14-13, 7-7) won three straight games in November.

“This is actually what we needed tonight,” Freeman-Liberty said. “We got over that bump in the road of not winning back-to-back games. Now we can keep on going.”

There was a stretch where it looked like another rinse-and-repeat Valparaiso performance that has been indicative of the entire season. The Crusaders fell down big in the first half, giving up a late 10-0 run that featured two Illinois State baskets in the final two seconds of the first half. Valparaiso then did what it has done so many times this season and fought back in the second half to erase the deficit.

“The message at halftime was ‘just fight,’” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “Our guys responded. They respond every single day in practice. They’ve responded all year. That’s why I’m proud to coach them and why this group is a lot of fun to coach.”