MY FAVORITE GAMES: Valparaiso dances forward in overtime upset over Loyola

Paul Oren's No. 1: There were a lot of heroes during Valparaiso's overtime win over Loyola. Eron Gordon for hitting the game-winning shot. Ryan Fazekas for forcing overtime with a 3-pointer while falling to the ground. Donovan Clay and Daniel Sackey for making play after play down the stretch.
Heroes get remembered, but legends never die, and John Kiser ascended to legendary status in the eyes of Valparaiso fans in the Arch Madness quarterfinals. Playing on two torn ligaments in his ankle, Kiser simply refused to lose. He buried a key 3-pointer late in regulation and then added two blocks, a steal and the game-winning assist in overtime. While March Madness was put on hold a week later, the former walk-on provided a final memorable chapter to a career that will live on forever.
ST. LOUIS – John Kiser wasn’t ready for his career to come to an end.
The Valparaiso senior led a spirited comeback on Friday night (March 6) that ended when Kiser found Eron Gordon under the basket for a game-winning layup as Valparaiso overcame an 18-point deficit to knock off second-seeded Loyola 74-73 in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Kiser and fellow senior Ryan Fazekas knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to help erase a six-point deficit late in regulation. The former walk-on then had the ball in his hands with under five seconds left in overtime when he spotted Gordon open under the basket. The Seton Hall transfer scored at the rim and Loyola’s halfcourt buzzer-beater was off the mark.
“I knew they would close out on me a little harder,” Kiser said of the game-winning play. “Luckily (Gordon’s) guy moved over to make it a little easier shot for him.”
Gordon was only in the game because star sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty fouled out early in the extra session. When his defender moved toward Kiser, Gordon cut to the basket and found himself wide open.
“I just wanted to get to a spot where if his man did come and help, I could just be open,” Gordon said. “I just wanted to make sure I finished the play.”
Like they’ve done several times throughout the season, the Crusaders (18-15) dug a significant hole, trailing by 18 points with 15:44 left in the second half. Loyola’s Keith Clemons scored 17 of his career-high 28 points in the first half while Freeman-Liberty suffered through his worst game in a Valparaiso uniform.
The All-MVC First Team member missed his first eight shots and finished with six points and four turnovers while fouling out. Freeman-Liberty has now missed 19 of his 25 shots over the last two games after returning from mononucleosis.
“He’s obviously a little bit under the weather,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “The thing about Javon, and one of the coaching moments that we can have, is when things aren’t going your way, continue to keep your head up, continue to trust your teammates and I thought he did a good job of that tonight.”
While Freeman-Liberty struggled for the second-straight night, the Crusaders found their 3-point shot once again. After making Arch Madness history by becoming the first team to not make a 3-pointer in a conference tournament game, Valparaiso knocked down 10 3-pointers on Friday, including four in the final 4:08 of regulation.
Fazekas finished with a team-high 15 points on five 3-pointers while Kiser tied his career high with 12 points and two triples.
“My teammates came out at halftime and they said, ‘don’t let these two seniors go out like this,’” Fazekas said. “I really appreciate them. We battled, and we did everything. We were gritty. And we made plays down the stretch and came out on top. It feels amazing.”
The win marks Valparaiso’s first over Loyola since joining the Missouri Valley Conference and sends the Crusaders into the Arch Madness semifinals. Valparaiso becomes the first No. 7 seed to knock off the No. 2 seed in the Valley tournament since Bradley did the same in 1998.
With wins by Drake and Valparaiso on Friday, the Valley lost its top two seeds in the quarterfinals for the first time in tournament history.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys,” Loyola Coach Porter Moser said. “It’s hard to beat a team six times in two years. That’s the sixth time we’ve played Valpo in two years. (Fazekas and Kiser) made huge shots on that stage. It seemed like they were both like ‘I’ve had enough.’ That’s how they were playing down the stretch. ‘I’ve had enough.’ Fazekas and Kiser made huge, huge plays and I respect that.”
