MY FAVORITE GAMES: Valparaiso dances forward in overtime upset over Loyola

While Freeman-Liberty struggled for the second-straight night, the Crusaders found their 3-point shot once again. After making Arch Madness history by becoming the first team to not make a 3-pointer in a conference tournament game, Valparaiso knocked down 10 3-pointers on Friday, including four in the final 4:08 of regulation.

Fazekas finished with a team-high 15 points on five 3-pointers while Kiser tied his career high with 12 points and two triples.

“My teammates came out at halftime and they said, ‘don’t let these two seniors go out like this,’” Fazekas said. “I really appreciate them. We battled, and we did everything. We were gritty. And we made plays down the stretch and came out on top. It feels amazing.”

The win marks Valparaiso’s first over Loyola since joining the Missouri Valley Conference and sends the Crusaders into the Arch Madness semifinals. Valparaiso becomes the first No. 7 seed to knock off the No. 2 seed in the Valley tournament since Bradley did the same in 1998.

With wins by Drake and Valparaiso on Friday, the Valley lost its top two seeds in the quarterfinals for the first time in tournament history.