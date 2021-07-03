NIL could open new doors for Valparaiso's Grace White

White isn’t sure what opportunities are going to be out there, both in Valparaiso and on her reservation. She’s eager to pursue a possible partnership with the Nike N7 Fund. Nike established a fund in 2009 that has generated more than $8 million in grants and focuses on youth in Native American and Indigenous communities.

“I’m really excited for the opportunities that are out there,” White said. “I think this can open a lot of doors where I can use my platform. I’m just looking to make contacts and see what is all out there.”

While a handful of Valparaiso athletes spent the first day of NIL posting on social media that they were open to receiving direct messages from marketing companies, White’s teammate, Carie Weinman, took the power into her own hands. After Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy posted a callout to Division I athletes saying the company would gladly sponsor them with merchandise and other free giveaways, Weinman messaged Barstool.

“Initially I didn’t really think this would apply to me,” Weinman said of the NIL policy change. “I think it’s awesome that athletes can benefit from their sport. If they have a fan base that is paying, they should be able to get a portion of whatever that is. Now I don’t know if that would ever mean anything for me. I reached out to Barstool. We’ll see what happens.”