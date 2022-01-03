No. 23 Wisconsin ends drought against No. 3 Purdue

Big picture

Wisconsin: This young team has grown up in a hurry and is playing traditional Badgers basketball. It takes care of the ball, makes free throws and stays in front of opponents. If the Badgers play this way consistently, they're going to be tough in Big Ten play.

Purdue: Just hours after breaking the school record by remaining in the top three for a seventh consecutive week, the Boilermakers had perhaps their most mind-boggling performance of the season. They looked sluggish for 20 minutes after playing for just the second time in 13 days and then failed to seal it in the second half.

Poll implications

Wisconsin: Monday's performance, on the road, should turn any lingering doubters into believers. Expect the Badgers to make a big jump in next week's rankings if they win again later this week over Iowa.

Purdue: The Boilermakers will take a hit in the rankings not just because of the result but because they showed some vulnerabilities. This was not the same strong, aggressive team that dominated the nonconference schedule.

Up next