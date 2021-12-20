No. 3 Purdue coasts past Incarnate Word

WEST LAFAYETTE — Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 3 Purdue rout Incarnate Word 79-59 on Monday night.

The Boilermakers have won three straight since their only loss of the season — the last two victories coming by a total of 49 points. Edey had 13 points and nine rebounds, Williams added 12 and eight, and Jaden Ivey wound up with 12 points and five boards. Crown Point grad Sasha Stefanovic had eight points and four assists for Purdue, while Valparaiso grad Brandon Newman added six points and five rebounds.

Benjamin Griscti made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Cardinals (2-10), who are coached by former Andrean star Carson Cunningham. Drew Lutz, who grew up in Indiana, had eight rebounds and nine assists as Incarnate Word lost for the third time in five games.

The Boilermakers sure didn't play with their trademark clean, crisp style. Instead, Purdue missed its first five free throws, had six first-half turnovers and allowed the Cardinals' 3-point shooters to keep them close — until midway through the first half.

Then the school that has only been eligible for Division I championships since 2017-18 was overwhelmed.