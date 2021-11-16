No. 6 Purdue dominates middle to take down Wright St 96-52

Edey had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Furst added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Purdue is off to its first 3-0 start in three seasons and shot better than 50% for the third straight game, its longest streak since December 2000.

The defending Horizon League regular-season champs were led by Trey Calvin with 21 points and Tanner Holden with 17. But any chance they had of staying close evaporated quickly with Edey and Williams patrolling the middle.

"It's a good team from the perimeter, a good team inside. I think a lot of teams are going to struggle to stop them this year," Wright State coach Scott Nagy said.

Edey helped Purdue take control quickly by breaking to a 14-3 lead. Then Williams got going with back-to-back three-point plays and Edey's layup capped a 14-0 run that extended the margin to 33-10.

Wright State never recovered. It gave up the final eight points of the first half, falling into a 51-17 deficit and trailed by as much as 49.

"You get Zach Edey beating on you for four or five minutes and you want a break and then here comes Trevion," coach Matt Painter said. "He (Williams) was so good finishing games for us last year. He's just been great for us this year."

Big picture