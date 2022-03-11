No. 9 Purdue tops Penn State 69-61 in Big Ten tourney

INDIANAPOLIS — Jaden Ivey scored 17 points and Zach Edey had 15 to lead No. 9 Purdue past Penn State 69-61 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

The third-seeded Boilermakers will face seventh-seeded Michigan State in Saturday's semifinals.

Valparaiso's Brandon Newman, who had been out of the rotation and hadn't played since Feb. 10, added 12 points for the Boilermakers (26-6).

Jalen Pickett scored 16 points and John Harrar had 15 points and 12 rebounds for No. 11 seed Penn State (14-17).

Hunter sank a 3-pointer to push Purdue's lead to 56-44 with 8:11 left, but couldn't pull away. Penn State cut the deficit to four points at 58-54 with a 10-2 run. The lead eventually shrunk to 62-61 before Purdue scored the last seven points.

Purdue shot 50%, while Penn State shot 41%.

The Boilermakers rebounded from a sluggish start to take a 35-31 lead at halftime. Trailing 24-15 with seven minutes left, Purdue closed the half by outscoring Penn State 20-7. Newman scored seven first-half points for the Boilermakers.

The Nittany Lions scored 10 unanswered points to take a 12-2 lead early.

As the No. 3 seed, Purdue is the only one of the top four seeds to advance. It's the first time both of the top seeds have been knocked out before the semifinals. No. 5 seed Iowa will meet No. 9 seed Indiana in the other semifinal.

Up next

Penn State: Will prepare for improving in Coach Micah Shrewsberry's second season.

Purdue: Meets Michigan State in Saturday's semifinals.

