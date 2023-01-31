NOTES: Always a force, Ben Krikke finds another gear for Valparaiso

Ben Krikke is hitting another gear.

The two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference Third Team member, has taken his game to another level over the past couple of weeks. His play last week earned him MVC Player of the Week honors after averaging 26.0 points and 8.5 rebounds.

"Ben is a pretty unique talent," Beacons coach Matt Lottich said at the MVC men's basketball coaches Zoom on Monday. "I would call him a little bit of a throwback guy in college basketball, a guy who’s wanted to stay at the same program."

In Krikke's time at Valparaiso he's become one of the best scorers in the Valley. 2022-23 is no different, either. The senior is fourth in the conference in scoring at 18.1 points per game and doing so at an efficient 54.0% clip from the field — second best in the MVC.

With Krikke's scoring success has come increased defensive attention. That's where he's managed to diversify his game and become even tougher to stop in the process.

"He was getting a lot of attention, and we were ducking him in and posting him up a lot, and there were times he was just getting double teamed before he even had the basketball," Lottich said on Monday's Zoom. "We just thought of ways that maybe we could free him up. So we’ve lifted him a little bit, spread it out with a little bit with more shooting.

"He's obviously a score-first guy, but with the attention he’s getting, he’s been able to trust his teammates and distribute well."

With the adjustment, Krikke went from averaging 0.6 assists per game through his first 15 games to averaging 4.25 per game across his last eight contests.

"It just shows how versatile he is," Lottich said.

Edwards helps Valpo

After leading Division II in assists for 11 games before going down with a season-ending injury during the 2021-22 season, there was reason to believe that Nick Edwards' addition to Valparaiso would add a much-needed facilitator to the roster.

He's done just that for the Beacons.

Edwards ranks second in the MVC in assists per game, third in assist to turnover ratio and leads the conference with three games of 10-plus assists.

"(Edwards) is able to create advantages cause he’s quick," Lottich said on Monday's Zoom. "He’s quick and strong, and so he’s able to collapse the defense. He’s a capable scorer, so people have to honor that. When you’re able to do that and get two people looking at you, maybe three people, that’s where assists come, and he’s got a natural feel to find open people."

Edwards isn't just contributing by setting up teammates. The graduate transfer is also averaging 8.0 points per game and 1.61 steals per game — the seventh best mark in the conference.

After struggling to an 0-7 start in MVC play, Valparaiso has stung off four wins in its past five games. Over that stretch Edwards has upped his contributions, averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

"He’s doing a great job," Lottich said. "We’ve been playing a little bit better lately, and I think he’s a big reason for that. He gets people involved at a high rate."

Missouri State preview

The ninth-place Beacons have a chance to inch their way closer to eighth place in the MVC on Wednesday.

Valparaiso will travel to Springfield, Missouri, to take on Missouri State to try to chip away at the Bears' three-game edge in the standings.

"Missouri State is playing great," Lottich said via Zoom on Monday. "I think they’re a team that had a lot of new players, and now they’re really coming into their own. Playing great D, they make it difficult to score."

On top of the Bears strong defense, Missouri State's offense has five players averaging eight or more points per game. Chance Moore and Donovan Clay lead the way, averaging 10.9 and 10.8 points per game respectively.

"They do a great job of attacking mismatches," Lottich said, "extremely athletic and have a lot of guys who can beat you. I think that’s the challenge. It’s not just one or two guys that you have to stop. There’s a lot of guys.

"We’re expecting a tough game and looking forward to the environment down there. It’s one of the premier environments to play in in the league."

