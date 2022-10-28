NOTES: Ben Krikke expects improved 3-point shot to aid Valpo

VALPARAISO — Ben Krikke is already fairly accomplished in his time at Valparaiso.

The senior has been named an All-Missouri Valley Conference Third Team member each of the past two seasons. Last year he averaged 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

So what can the Beacons’ forward still do to take another leap this year?

“The glaring spot in my game has been the 3-point shot,” Krikke said after practice on Thursday. “I spent the spring and summer really working on that and getting in the gym, getting up game reps. I think people can look out for that.”

Krikke shot 14.8 percent from long range last season and 26.7 percent as a sophomore. He’s never taken more than 41 3-point shots in a season, but expects that to become more of a facet in his game this time around.

After leading the team in scoring a season ago, an enhanced 3-point shot out of Krikke could spell trouble for Valley defenses.

Without Thomas Kithier, Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich expects to rotate through a few different big men, but emphasized his desire to keep Krikke at the 4.

Also, as a senior, the Beacons are asking more of Krikke as a leader. Particularly as a vocal leader.

“I’ve always kind of been the lead-by-example guy,” Krikke said. “So now I’ve tried to mesh the two together. Still being that guy who’s trying to do everything right but also bringing guys along with me and expressing that vocally.”

Three-headed monster A three-headed monster. That’s what Lottich wants his center rotation to look like.

“All of them are good,” Lottich said, “and all of them do something very well. But, I also like to keep a fresh one in. I think that we’ll be able to — at least early on — cycle guys and share those minutes at that position.”

Joe Hedstrom returns the most experience at the center spot having appeared in 14 games a season ago.

Other options include Emil Freese-Vilien and Jerome Palm.

Krikke has been impressed with the play of Ibra Bayu at the forward spot. The 6-foot-8 freshman is currently recovering from an injury, but possesses a skill set that the veteran thinks could turn some heads.

“He’s going to be huge for us,” Krikke said. “He’s super athletic, really hard working. He’s really impressed me.”

Injuries muddy watersLottich expects most of his team to be available on Saturday when the Beacons get their first taste of game action against Division II Cedarville in an exhibition. But that hasn’t been the case most of the preseason.

“We’ve just had guys in and out,” Lottich said of the preseason. “It’s been hard to get a look at what lineups play well together. It’s going to be good for us to see our style versus someone else’s style.”

The good news for Lottich and Co. is they have a solid starting point when trying to define roles. Lottich feels confident in the roles Krikke and Kobe King will play as the two primary scorers having been the two top scorers a season ago.

Valparaiso hasn’t scrimmaged anybody to this point, so Saturday will figure to be not just fans’ first opportunity to see how the team looks in action, but also an opportunity for the coaching staff to learn a lot as well.

Confident KingKing is ready for a full, normal season of college basketball. After joining Valparaiso last offseason and missing the first nine games of the season, King says he struggled with his confidence.

It may not have showed on the court — King averaged 14.0 points per game, good enough to earn him Preseason All-MVC Third-Team honors. But it’s something he thinks is behind him with a full offseason under his belt.

“Last year my confidence wavered a little bit,” King said. “Coming off of a break and taking a while. You’re in a different place but now I’m in the same place. If I’m being confident and being comfortable, I think I can make that next step.”