Basketball
Brian Bowen sues Adidas, associates over corruption scandal: Former Louisville and South Carolina player Brian Bowen II has sued Adidas and several associates caught up in the college basketball corruption scandal alleging federal racketeering violations that cost him the chance to develop his game.
Bowen's lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in South Carolina. It has asked for unspecified damages and says Bowen and other players targeted by Adidas' "criminal racketing enterprise" were denied the chance to grow their talents in college on the way to becoming professionals.
"Adidas has thus far infiltrated college basketball with complete impunity. It is now time for them to answer for what they have done and to suffer the consequences of their corporate misconduct," attorney Mullin McLeod said.
Adidas did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.
The suit also names Adidas associates James Gatto, Merl Code, Christian Dawkins, Munish Sood, Thomas Gassnola and Christopher Rivers. Gatto, Code and Dawkins were found guilty last month in a federal trial.
Sood and Gassnola were witnesses at the trial after pleading guilty.
It was alleged the scheme involved giving Bowen's father $100,000 to have his son play for Louisville.
The younger Bowen enrolled at Louisville in the fall of 2017 after playing at La Lumiere in LaPorte, but never played a game. He transferred to South Carolina for the spring semester and left in May when it became apparent the NCAA would keep him from playing for longer than Bowen hoped.
Bowen took part in the NBA's Draft Combine last spring and is playing professionally in Australia.
He has denied any wrongdoing and knowledge of his father's plans.
"I have always felt that Brian was the true victim of everything that transpired with Adidas," said attorney Jason A. Setchen, who represented Bowen II in his NCAA case.
Bulls' Valentine to have ankle surgery, likely miss season: Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine needs reconstructive surgery on his left ankle and will likely miss the entire season.
The Bulls announced Monday he was diagnosed with "ongoing ankle instability" after being examined by a specialist in Green Bay. He will have surgery next week, with a recovery of four to six months.
The No. 14 pick in the 2016 draft, Valentine was initially diagnosed with a moderate sprain after he was hurt in practice in September. He had surgery on that ankle in May 2017. Valentine averaged 10.2 points last year, his second.
Lauri Markkanen (elbow) has been sidelined all season. Bobby Portis (right knee) has played in four games and Kris Dunn (left knee) has appeared in one.
Pro football
Kelly's injury could force change on Colts' offensive line: The Indianapolis Colts are trying to figure out how much time, if any, center Ryan Kelly will miss after injuring his knee in Sunday's victory over Tennessee.
Kelly left early in the fourth quarter of a 38-10 win and limped to the bench.
Coach Frank Reich told reporters during a conference call Monday that the team is still evaluating the injury. Reich said Kelly could "miss a little time."
Evan Boehm would get the start against Miami if Kelly is out.
Indy's offensive line has not allowed a sack in five straight games and quarterback Andrew Luck wasn't even hit Sunday.
Reich was more optimistic about defensive lineman Margus Hunt, who injured his right knee Sunday.