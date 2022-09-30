NOTES: Thomas Kithier will still be an asset to Valparaiso without playing

Thomas Kithier's arrival at Valparaiso last year was a sight for sore eyes.

He brought with him three seasons of experience at Michigan State and figured to immediately step in and provide rebounding to a team that needed it.

He delivered that and then some in 2021-22. He led the team in rebounding, grabbing 6.6 boards per game, but he also unlocked parts of his game that hadn't been seen in East Lansing. He became an offensive force inside, scoring 10.1 points per game, and flashed his ability to pass the ball as well with 2.2 assists per game.

"He came to us and I think in a lot of ways found himself as a basketball player," coach Matt Lottich said. "He was able to pay a bigger role. He was able to pass, he was able to score, rebound, captain our defense. He did so much stuff for us."

Not bad for a guy who played most of the season on a bad back that forced him to miss eight games.

Now, that back has caught up to him. Kithier was forced to retire from basketball this summer after attempting to rehab and come back for his last year of eligibility with the Beacons.

"Thomas was obviously extremely upset," Lottich said, "but we do still have Thomas around. He's still a part of the department."

With Kithier medically disqualified from participating, he retains his scholarship.

He's going to work for the athletic department and will remain around the men's basketball program. Kithier's role with the team will fall somewhere between that of a mentor and a coach for Valparaiso, according to Lottich. Valparaiso's boss thinks his intimate knowledge of the team's offensive and defensive schemes will make him an invaluable liaison between the coaching staff and the players.

The Beacons' roster also features plenty of young big men whom Lottich is hoping Kithier can impart some of his wisdom upon.

"Now he's working his tail off," Lottich said, "and I think he's going to get into coaching, so this is an exciting time for him."

Building around Krikke, King

After a seventh-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference last year, Valparaiso will need marked improvement from its returning players. Namely, Ben Krikke and Kobe King.

Krikke is fresh off a season where he averaged averaged 14.2 points per game and was an All-MVC Third Team selection. King is coming off a MVC Newcomer of the Year-winning season where he averaged 14.0 points per game.

So, where did they still need to grow?

"Both Ben and Kobe are in much better shape than they've been in," Lottich said. "For Ben, the challenge was becoming a consistent 3-point shooter. With Kobe, he played 20 pounds heavier than he is right now last year. He understands the Valley now and he's in better shape."

With the team's best perimeter and interior players both returning as improved versions of themselves, Lottich is also excited about the prospect of having two anchors to build around.

Now, it'll come down figuring out how to compliment those two.

"Can you do what I'm asking you to do? Execute on offense, defense and do it within the concept of, 'these guys are going to be our leading scorers,'" Lottich said. "So getting that role definition, understanding their role and dominating that, whatever it is, is going to be the key for us."

Palesse impressing coaches

Valparaiso will return its top two scorers from a season ago and plenty of more production from further on down the lineup. Still, one player who has caught Lottich's attention through summer workouts has been redshirt freshman Cam Palesse.

"He's really, really played well this offseason and put in a lot of work," Lottich said.

The 6-foot-5 guard came to the Beacons by way of Waukesha, Wisconsin, where he showed his scoring acumen at Waukesha West, averaging 24.5 points per game in his junior season.

"He's a young man who's matured a lot to become an effective player — which he always really was," Lottich said, "But he's learned how to perform collegiately, doing a great job in the classroom, off the court. We're excited about him."