NOTES: Valparaiso, Green turning corners

Valparaiso looks to be turning a corner — and so is Quinton Green.

The Beacons guard was named the Missouri Valley Conference's Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

After opening conference play 0-7, Valparaiso is the winner of three straight in the Valley. Thanks in part to Green's play, the Beacons have risen from the basement into ninth in the 12-team conference.

Green, a graduate transfer by way of Cedarville, is averaging 11.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and has made 51 3-pointers so far this year. Last week, in games against UIC and Illinois State, Green posted averages of 17.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game to help power the Beacons to victory.

The 6-foot-7 guard's most noteworthy performance came on the road against Illinois State. Green tallied 26 points, three rebounds and two blocks on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and an electric 6-of-8 mark from behind the 3-point line.

"I think that they’ve gotten a little more confidence which is good," Beacons coach Matt Lottich said at the MVC men's basketball coaches Zoom on Monday. "But I do think they’ve been a pretty consistent bunch all around."

Carving out roles

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Lottich emphasized the need to define players' roles. Now, heading into the home stretch, he's feeling like some more players are finding theirs.

"I think both (Ibra Bayu and Connor Barrett) have kind of found a niche, a role," Lottich said on the coaches Zoom on Monday.

Both Bayu and Barret were hampered by injuries to start the season but have been able to round into form as the season has progressed, Lottich said.

"Ibra, different from our other freshman Max (Nelson), has been more of a defensive-minded player, transition," Lottich said. "His athleticism has been really big for us."

Bayu, playing in short bursts, has the stats to back up Lottich's claims. He's averaging just 12.6 minutes per game. However, he's averaging 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.9 steals per 36 minutes.

"Connor has been coming in, he’s been able to make shots, he’s guarding really well, he’s taking charges, he’s being really tough," Lottich said.

Barrett's biggest contribution to the Beacons has been his 3-point stroke. Despite being seventh on the team in minutes played this season, he ranks second for Valparaiso in made 3-pointers. He's doing it efficiently as well. The Chicago native is shooting 42.2% from behind the arc on the season.

UNI preview

Valparaiso looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when it heads to Northern Iowa on Wednesday. The contest figures to be tough with the Panthers sitting third in the MVC with a 7-3 record in conference.

"Northern Iowa is a program that’s used to winning," Lottich said during the coaches Zoom. "They’re playing really well right now. They’ve been winning a lot of late. They guard you, they really protect the paint and they have a lot of guys who can really put the ball in the basket."

The Beacons already faced UNI this season, a two-point loss at the ARC on Jan. 4. In that game Ben Krikke went for 20 points, six assists and four rebounds in the loss.

"We know how challenging it is to win on the road. I think Northern Iowa is one of the more challenging places to play in the league," Lottich said. "So we know we’ve got our work cut out for us. We’re playing a little bit better now, which is good, but it’s going to be a tough task for us for sure."

