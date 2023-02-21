Matt Lottich knew something had to give.

The Valparaiso coach had seen his star forward Ben Krikke knock down plenty of jump shots in practice, but midway through the season, the 3-pointers just weren't falling.

Now, Krikke is having no trouble hitting shots from behind the arc, and it's giving Missouri Valley Conference defenses fits trying to defend him. On Monday, the conference awarded Krikke with the distinction of MVC Player of the Week for his efforts against UIC and Southern Illinois.

"He’s been able to stretch the defense and shoot the ball, finally, with some success.," Lottich said at the MVC men's basketball coaches Zoom on Monday. "I’ve been saying all along, ‘Ben makes shots in practice. It hasn’t really translated to games but he’s making shots.’"

Coming into the season, Krikke noted his improved 3-point shot.

"I spent the spring and summer really working on (3-point shooting) and getting in the gym, getting up game reps," Krikke told the Times before the season. "I think people can look out for that.”

Nineteen games into the season there were no signs of the Edmonton native's improved shot. He'd knocked down just eight shots from long range in 38 attempts, good for a 21% clip. There was an increase in volume — Krikke has more than doubled his 3-point attempts per game this year — but nothing to show for it.

In the 10 games since, Krikke's 3-point shooting has taken off. He's hit 42.1% of his attempts and has doubled his number of makes in almost half as many games.

The Beacons have taken advantage of Krikke's newfound shooting prowess. He no longer is limited to post ups on the low block and instead can step outside and catch the ball in space.

"We’ve put (Krikke) in the middle of the floor, which makes it tougher to double him," Lottich said Monday. "I think that’s kind of opened up stuff."

His play peaked on Sunday at UIC where Valparaio's No. 1 option scored a career-high 34 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from behind the arc. It was the second-highest scoring output in the MVC this season and the most made field goals.

Krikke now leads the conference in scoring at 21.0 points per game and has moved into eighth all-time in Beacons scoring history.

Beacons ready for Bradley

When Valparaiso took on Bradley on Jan. 7 the conference play was still young, but that didn't stop Lottich from making a bold proclamation about the Braves.

"I thought they were the best team in the league at that point," Lottich said Monday, "and they’re on quite a run right now."

In January, Bradley had no trouble with the Beacons, winning by a 22-point margin. But the Beacons have been playing better basketball of late.

After starting 0-7 in the MVC, Valparaiso is 5-6 in conference, climbing to ninth in the standings.

Bradley has proved Lottich right since their January matchup. The Braves are tied atop the MVC and carry an eight-game win streak into the ARC on Wednesday for a date with the Beacons.

"Bradley is playing great," Lottich said. "They’re a defensive team that can really score the ball. So that’s a pretty good combination. They’re very physical on the ball. They’ve got a lot of depth so they can bring guys off the bench and aren’t really losing a lot when they make substitutions. They spread the floor and they’ve got multiple guys who can hit shots and surround them with some pretty good, athletic interior bigs."

On offense, Lottich wants his team to take advantage of the Braves' physicality. On the coaches Zoom, he emphasized the importance of drawing contact and getting to the free throw line. The Beacons rank sixth in the conference in both free throws attempted and free throw percentage.

