PAUL OREN: Valparaiso will move forward if current roster grows together

The list of players who have exited Valparaiso early in the last five years is lengthy. David Skara, Joe Burton, Parker Hazen, Marten Linssen, Micah Bradford, Bakari Evelyn, Derrik Smits, Markus Golder and Javon Freeman-Liberty all left for one reason or another. Maybe they chose to leave? Maybe they were asked to leave? Regardless of the reason, their departures have continually forced Matt Lottich to hit the reset button every season.

When Sheldon Edwards started Friday’s game against Missouri State, he became the sixth freshman to start in a conference tournament game in five seasons under Lottich. Two of those players (Sorolla, Freeman-Liberty) left the program early. By comparison, Bryce Drew had four players start conference tournaments as freshmen and all four players stayed at least four years.

It is clear that consistency and stability are the lifeblood of success for mid-major programs. Loyola won the Arch Madness title game on Sunday with three players in the starting lineup that have been in the program for at least four years. Grad transfers and JUCO recruits can put a team over the top, but building a core group of players in the program is the best avenue to success.