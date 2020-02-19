Penn buries Valparaiso with game-winner in overtime

Penn and Murphy’s plays down the stretch spoiled what appeared to be another miraculous comeback by Valparaiso. The Crusaders (14-14, 7-8) trailed by 18 points at the half, one more than the 17-point deficit they faced at Illinois State. Valparaiso was saddled with foul trouble for much of the first half as both Clay and Javon Freeman-Liberty sat for an extended period of time.

“I knew we would be able to make a run in the second half because we’d be getting our guys back,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “Try to get it to 10 and then go from there. Maybe hindsight is 20/20 and we should’ve put those guys back in (in the first half) and then sit and play zone.”

Much like they chipped away against the Redbirds, Valparaiso came all the way back to tie Wednesday’s game with 2:47 left in regulation on a 3-pointer by Merrillville product Mileek McMillan. Drake scored the next four points at the free throw line, but Clay sent the game to overtime with four points in the final 58 seconds, including two free throws with 19 seconds remaining.

Marquette product Ryan Fazekas hit a 3-pointer early in the extra session to give the Crusaders their first lead since 8:15 left in the first half. The Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7) scored the next four points, but Fazekas and Clay combined to tie the game with 56 seconds left.