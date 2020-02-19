You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Penn buries Valparaiso with game-winner in overtime
top story urgent
Men’s basketball

Penn buries Valparaiso with game-winner in overtime

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Roman Penn missed one opportunity to deliver a game-winner against Valparaiso. The Bishop Noll product wasn’t going to miss another.

Penn buried a mid-range, pull-up jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime on Wednesday night to lift Drake to a 77-75 Missouri Valley Conference win over the Crusaders. Penn missed a layup that would’ve won the game for the Bulldogs at the end of regulation.

Valparaiso’s Donovan Clay got a good look at a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the shot missed off the back of the rim.

“My first one was a terrible shot to be honest,” Penn said. “On the second one, I didn’t want to force anything. I just pulled up for the shot and it was as open as it could be. It was a big shot and a big win for us.”

Penn’s heroics came moments after another Region product, Griffith’s Anthony Murphy, saved the night for Drake by blocking Ben Krikke’s shot at the rim with just over 30 seconds left. Krikke appeared to have an open look at the basket before Murphy arrived at the last moment to get his hand on the ball.

“That was the play of the year,” Penn said. “Tone got us that win. He came out of nowhere to get that block. He does the things that people don’t recognize enough. He doesn’t want or need that recognition, but at the end of the day, Tone won the game for us.”

Penn and Murphy’s plays down the stretch spoiled what appeared to be another miraculous comeback by Valparaiso. The Crusaders (14-14, 7-8) trailed by 18 points at the half, one more than the 17-point deficit they faced at Illinois State. Valparaiso was saddled with foul trouble for much of the first half as both Clay and Javon Freeman-Liberty sat for an extended period of time.

“I knew we would be able to make a run in the second half because we’d be getting our guys back,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “Try to get it to 10 and then go from there. Maybe hindsight is 20/20 and we should’ve put those guys back in (in the first half) and then sit and play zone.”

Much like they chipped away against the Redbirds, Valparaiso came all the way back to tie Wednesday’s game with 2:47 left in regulation on a 3-pointer by Merrillville product Mileek McMillan. Drake scored the next four points at the free throw line, but Clay sent the game to overtime with four points in the final 58 seconds, including two free throws with 19 seconds remaining.

Marquette product Ryan Fazekas hit a 3-pointer early in the extra session to give the Crusaders their first lead since 8:15 left in the first half. The Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7) scored the next four points, but Fazekas and Clay combined to tie the game with 56 seconds left.

Murphy’s block gave the Bulldogs the ball with the shot clock turned off and Drake coach Darian DeVries left the ball in Penn’s hands for the final seconds of the game.

“That’s a win that we needed, especially against Valpo,” Penn said. “They’re a great team and we were tied with them in the standings.”

McMillan finished with a career-high 20 points and six 3-pointers while Freeman-Liberty had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Penn had 18 points for the Bulldogs while Liam Robbins led all scorers with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts