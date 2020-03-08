Playing fourth game in four days, Valparaiso falls to Bradley in MVC final

ST. LOUIS — John Kiser left it all on the court Sunday afternoon, but time finally ran out on Valparaiso.

The Crusaders controlled much of the Missouri Valley Conference title game at the Enterprise Center until Bradley shifted to a zone. Fatigue finally got the best of a team playing its fourth game in four days.

The Braves used a 17-2 run midway through the second half to coast to an 80-66 victory and their second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. Kiser wasn’t in the business of making excuses after the Crusaders got outscored by 20 points in the final 14:32 of the game.

“I think (fatigue) impacted us a little bit, but I’m not going to blame it all on that,” Kiser said. “We made mistakes on the defensive end that they capitalized on, and in the end, it was our downfall.”

The Crusaders (19-16) came into the game having already made Arch Madness history by becoming the first team to advance to the final after playing in Thursday’s opening round. Valparaiso tried to take it a step further by securing its first NCAA tournament bid since 2015.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}