Playing fourth game in four days, Valparaiso falls to Bradley in MVC final

ST. LOUIS — John Kiser left it all on the court Sunday afternoon, but time finally ran out on Valparaiso.
The Crusaders controlled much of the Missouri Valley Conference title game at the Enterprise Center until Bradley shifted to a zone. Fatigue finally got the best of a team playing its fourth game in four days.
The Braves used a 17-2 run midway through the second half to coast to an 80-66 victory and their second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. Kiser wasn’t in the business of making excuses after the Crusaders got outscored by 20 points in the final 14:32 of the game.
“I think (fatigue) impacted us a little bit, but I’m not going to blame it all on that,” Kiser said. “We made mistakes on the defensive end that they capitalized on, and in the end, it was our downfall.”
The Crusaders (19-16) came into the game having already made Arch Madness history by becoming the first team to advance to the final after playing in Thursday’s opening round. Valparaiso tried to take it a step further by securing its first NCAA tournament bid since 2015.
“It’s not easy because you want it so bad for your team,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “The heart and the determination that the showed, it’s something that we ask of them, and very few people are able to do it on a consistent basis. We’ve got a locker room full of guys that just laid it out on the line.”
Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a game-high 24 points on his way to making the All-Tournament Team alongside Kiser, who finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. The Crusaders led 48-42 with 14 minutes left when Freeman-Liberty floated through the lane for a finger roll that popped in and out of the basket. Valparaiso scored just one field goal over the next 12 minutes as the Braves switched to a 3-2 zone that left the Crusaders scrambling.
“We couldn’t click,” Freeman-Liberty said. “It was a surprise, but they were backing off of us. So it was hard for us to throw it in the middle to spread our guys out.”
When the Crusaders worked to get open shots, they often fell short, a product of playing 165 minutes of basketball over four days. Seven Valparaiso players knocked down 3-pointers on Sunday, but the Crusaders shot just 31 percent from the floor in the second half after shooting 50 percent in the first half en route to a 38-36 halftime lead.
“We got the looks that we wanted,” Lottich said. “A lot of those shots, I thought they were going in, and they just didn’t. It probably took us a little bit, got a little tentative against the zone, had a couple of turnovers. Defensively, maybe that’s where your legs go a little bit and you’re not able to close out as good, but credit them. They made some tough shots (in the second half).”
Bradley’s Darrell Brown was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after the senior had 21 points and nine assists in 38 minutes. Five players scored in double figures for the Braves (23-11) including Elijah Childs (17 points), Ja’Shon Henry (16 points) and Nate Kennell (14 points).
“I thought we put (the zone) on them at the exact right time,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “We could tell they were a little frustrated, slowed them down. We didn’t have to chase them through their motions so our guys could stay in zones and areas and save (our) legs a little bit. We’re a 98-percent man team, but you’ve got to have a zone in your back pocket for these types of situations, and it definitely helped us win.”