VALPARAISO — Nick Robinson channeled a little bit of Allen Iverson and was talking about practice on Sunday afternoon.
Coming off its third straight Division I loss with Tuesday's defeat at Eastern Michigan, the Valparaiso men’s basketball team finally got a couple of days at home before Sunday’s game against Central Michigan.
The Crusaders made the most of their time leading up to the game, delivering a handful of impressive practices which turned into execution on the court as Valparaiso shut down Central Michigan’s impressive offense in a 77-55 victory at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
“It starts with practice,” Robinson said. “We had great practice carryover to the game. Our last two practices was 80 percent defense. Our principles, if we stick to them, it shows that we can stop a very talented team.”
Central Michigan came into the game averaging a nation-best 93.9 points per game, but the Crusaders (6-4) never let the Chippewas get comfortable on the offensive side of the floor. Senior guard Dallas Morgan averaged 15.4 points for Central Michigan, but finished the game 0 for 12 from the floor and he missed all six of his 3-point attempts.
“We really challenged our guys to be better defensively,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We weren’t guarding great and then we have the No. 1 offensive team in the country coming in. We took a great offensive team and really made them shoot tough shots.”
Robinson, like the Crusaders, played his most complete game of the season with 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Javon Freeman-Liberty led Valparaiso in scoring with 19 points and the sophomore added a career-high six assists. The Crusaders finished with 24 assists on 31 field goals.
“We’re getting used to running the offense,” Robinson said. “I’d throw passes knowing that the guys should be there. We’ve been running this offense for a few months now and it’s starting to gel.”
Eron Gordon shined off the bench on Sunday with a career-high 14 points in 20 minutes of action. The Seton Hall transfer made all four of his shots, including two 3-pointers and he added a pair of assists. Gordon has slowly rounded into form this season after being slowed by a variety of injuries over the last month.
“My best practices have been recently,” Gordon said. “I was really upset with the Eastern Michigan loss. I came into practice and wanted to just get better as a team. I felt like with having a lot of veterans and younger guys, I want to be able to enhance the team as much as I can.”
Donovan Clay scored all 10 of his points in the first half and fellow freshman Ben Krikke added nine points, five rebounds and two steals. Kevin McKay led the Chippewas (7-3) with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Devontae Lane added 11 points.