Purdue Northwest has hired a longtime Division I assistant coach to lead its women's basketball program, the school announced Friday.
New Pride coach Courtney Locke has been an assistant for over 13 years, working at UTSA, UC Santa Barbara, Central Florida, Lipscomb and, most recently, Hawaii.
PNW, which is in the third year of a three-year transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II athletics, will be her first college head coaching job.
"Her energy, experience and enthusiasm will be integral as the PNW Pride compete in NCAA Division II," PNW athletic director Rick Costello said in a statement. "I look forward to Courtney’s amazing impact as she develops, guides and leads the Purdue Northwest women’s basketball program to excellence.”
Locke, who played at Rutgers from 2002-06 and reached the Elite Eight in 2005, takes over for Tom Megyesi. He was relieved of his duties after going 7-44 the last two seasons.