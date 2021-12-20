 Skip to main content
Purdue Northwest's Dash Shaw earns league honor
Purdue Northwest's Dash Shaw earns league honor

Shaw picks up GLIAC honor: Purdue Northwest's Dash Shaw, a Crown Point grad, has been named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 26 points in an 82-80 triple-overtime win over Indianapolis. She is the first Pride women's basketball player to earn a GLIAC weekly award since the Pride joined the conference in 2017. On the court Monday, Purdue Northwest fell 71-62 to Quincy. Abbie McDowell and Regan Courier each scored 20 poounts for the Pride (4-7).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Kentucky-Louisville among games postponed: Kentucky and Texas have had their schedules altered by COVID-19 issues just as both teams also rose in the rankings. This week's showdown between the No. 20 Wildcats and archrival Louisville in Lexington was postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals' program. The Bluegrass rivalry matchup that was scheduled for Wednesday has been played annually since the 1982-83 season. Wildcats coach John Calipari announced on his radio show Monday night his team will now host Western Kentucky. No. 16 Texas is also open on Wednesday after its scheduled in-state meeting against Rice was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Owls’ program. Elsewhere, the Big East announced that Thursday's scheduled game between No. 15 Seton Hall and host DePaul has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Blue Demons' program. Also, Evansville paused men’s basketball team activities on Friday that forced the postponement of Saturday’s home game against Tennessee-Martin. Athletic department officials announced the Purple Aces (4-8, 0-1 Missouri Valley Conference) would not travel to Dallas for Tuesday’s game against SMU because of COVID-19 developments. Evansville's next scheduled game is Jan. 2 at Northern Iowa.

