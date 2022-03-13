AARON FERGUSON: Paint crew is Purdue’s steadiness heading into NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Teams live and die by the 3-pointer, and this week it was Iowa living large on its way to the Big Ten Tournament title.

The Hawkeyes beat Purdue 75-66 to avenge a pair of regular-season losses to the Boilermakers (27-7) and overcome a 48-30 rebounding deficit. Matt Painter was quick to point out Keegan Murray didn’t play in the first meeting and was in foul trouble the second time.

Murray was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament after a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds against Purdue. He averaged 25.8 points and 9.0 rebounds across four tournament games.

“He plays the whole game, first of all,” Painter said. “I thought we did a pretty good job on him. … He's one of those guys that's going to score the basketball. That's been proven. You just want to make it difficult. He's 6 for 16 and he gets 19 points. We'll live with that. We just had to be better in other areas.”

Fortunately for the Boilermakers, they can find solace in their paint crew. Trevion Williams and Zach Edey each had double-doubles, showing their brilliance of what they can do in different moments.

“Obviously we feel like against any team we can really do what we did in the paint today,” Edey said. “We feel like we always have a matchup advantage when we go to the middle in terms of rebounding and getting quality looks.”

Williams — who was an all-tournament team selection — had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the title game. His passing drew the attention of Michigan State coach Tom Izzo following Purdue’s 75-70 win over the Spartans on Saturday.

“He might be the best passer in the state. And I know Indiana's got some pro players here …” Izzo said. “And I love Trevion, he's a very good player. He's a very good passer. Matt’s done a hell of a job with him, with the body and the post moves, but the passing, I'm not sure — that's like Magic (Johnson) passes. … He really did a hell of a job and they cut off him nice.”

Edey, a 7-foot-4 unicorn, was brilliant to start the second half getting a layup, then grabbing two offensive rebounds and drawing a foul. His free throws with 18:11 left drew Purdue within one. With 10:04 left he received a same-side entry pass from Jaden Ivey against a 2-3 zone. Three Hawkeyes crashed down and neither could contest his hook shot to pull Purdue within two.

“Trevion's always been a great passer, everyone knows that. He has a great post-game where he can back you down, hit you with the shimmy shake,” Edey said. “I'm just more power, I can kind of back you down, get you down really low and score over the top of you.“

Valpo native Brandon Newman scored on the next offensive possession before Iowa freshman Payton Sandfort hit a pair of 3s to boost Iowa’s lead to six, and a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Edey starts and Williams relieves him and sometimes it’s the hotter hand closing. They complement each other nicely with their different styles.

“We're two different types of bigs,” Williams said. “I think I'm more of … just because of size difference, I'm more a mobile big, I can probably move on the perimeter a little better and he's better obviously down the low post. He's more of a power big, so we just kind of feed off each other and we try to go that way.”

It didn’t matter that the Boilermakers owned the glass because they turned it over 17 times, nine to Iowa’s one in the first half, and were 5 for 20 on 3-pointers. Ivey scored 20 points but had at least three pull-up 3-pointers that were short. Crown Point native Sasha Stefanovic and Ivey combined to shoot 2 for 14 from deep.

“I did a horrible job today just leading and just trying to get us back in the game. I felt like I made some bad reads and my turnovers, you know, I feel like they lost us the game today,” said Ivey, who had 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting, six assists and five turnovers. He was also an all-tournament team selection.

“I think we tried to do too much today,” he added. “Sometimes we try to, you know, make flashy passes or just not make the right, reads and I think what's going to help us down the road is just trying to be simple as a team and play together and just give everything we have, you know. And that's what we have to do to win because it's going to be tough down the road and each team's going to play with heart and we've just got to play even harder."

What the interior play and rebounding of Purdue’s paint crew does is space the floor for its shooters. The Boilermakers are third nationally in field-goal percentage (49.7%) and 3-point percentage (39.7%).

“The lulls for us are the turnovers or the bad shots,” Painter said following Saturday’s win. “When we eliminate those or really diminish them, that's when we have success because I think we're second in the country in field goal percentage but yet we're still a good offensive rebounding team.”

Purdue can shake off its loss and rest knowing it has one of the best center combinations and an elite guard to go with it in Ivey, whose ascension has him in the lottery-pick conversation.

The Boilermakers watched from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse locker rooms to learn they are a three seed and will play Yale on Friday in Milwaukee. Players were shown standing and cheering.

“Man, you respect everybody you play in March Madness and that's what it came down to for us,” Williams said of a first-round upset by North Texas a season ago. “I think a lot of times we look at ourselves and we — obviously we know we're a talented team ... — we beat ourselves a lot of times. Purdue beats Purdue. Man, in March, man, it's about respecting every team you play … Everybody's in the tournament for a reason … it just comes down to respecting each team you play.”

Indiana had a strong showing in Indianapolis, knocking off Michigan and regular-season co-champ Illinois before losing on a late Jordan Bohannon 3-pointer in the semifinals. Trayce Jackson-Davis was an all-tournament team selection.

The Hoosiers (20-13) survived the bubble and will play Wyoming on Tuesday in Dayton as part of the First Four. The winner will play St. Mary’s on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

Notre Dame (22-10) finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference but were upset by Virginia Tech — which went on to beat North Carolina and Duke to win the tournament title. The Fighting Irish also staved off the bubble and also will head to Dayton for a Wednesday First Four game against Rutgers. The winner will be an 11 seed and play Alabama.

