AARON FERGUSON: Valpo native Brandon Newman ‘stays ready’ and delivers for Purdue after month away

INDIANAPOLIS — Brandon Newman hadn’t played in a month or scored in seven weeks and yet Purdue coach Matt Painter didn’t hesitate to go to him when Crown Point native Sasha Stefanovic picked up his second foul with 5:37 left in the first half.

The Valparaiso native delivered 12 points off the bench, fueling a late first-half run as Purdue beat Penn State 69-61 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday.

“I would say the most important thing to me was just being back out there on the floor with my guys,” Newman told The Times. “The last few months or so hasn’t been anything like I’ve ever experienced before. I went through some really tough times, just not being able to be out there with my teammates and help Purdue win. That’s really all that I wanted to get done tonight was to help Purdue win.”

Newman scored in double figures in four of his first seven games, then the calendar turned to December and he hit a 6-for-31 shooting slump. As 2022 came, Newman was slowly slipping out of the rotation, ultimately playing his final regular season game Feb. 10 at Michigan.

He matched the 12 points he had scored in 2022 with 3-for-15 shooting woes before a perfect 4-for-4 night Friday.

“I was really down. I’m already hard on myself to begin with, so just trying to look inward and fix whatever I need to fix in order to get back out there as soon as possible,” Newman said. “A lot of late nights shooting, getting shots up after games, after we come back from away games or the next day staying in the gym, watching film, just to stay sharp so I can stay ready when my number is called.”

He subbed in for Stefanovic as if he was an everyday guy, perhaps because he had been outside the public eye. On Purdue’s next offensive possession he hit a pull-up jumper, which sparked a 15-4 Boilermakers run to close the half, turning a seven-point deficit into a four-point lead.

“It was like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Newman said. “Just all the hours I’ve spent not playing, working on my game and trying to stay ready, that first shot was a testament to all the work I’ve been putting in.”

Said roommate Eric Hunter Jr.: “Brandon Newman, he means a lot. He's obviously a good player. We've seen him before, we saw it again today. But I think he's just a staple of what we're about as far as always being in the gym, staying ready no matter when. You don't know when your time is. … just to have a performance like that in the postseason, you just know a guy like that will just stay ready.“

Newman closed the half with a right wing 3-pointer to give Purdue (26-6) its first lead of the game, 30-28, with 2:43 left in the half. His pull-up jumper with 67 seconds left ended the 15-4 run he started.

Penn State got as close as one point, 62-61, but the Newman 3-pointer was the game-winning shot as the Boilermakers did not surrender the lead.

“I'm not going to say I knew that was going to happen, but I could feel something,” Hunter said. “When he first got in the game he just told me he was locked in. So from there, you know, you saw Trey find him early and get him going and a dude like that only needs to see one go in.”

Painter challenged Newman on the defensive end. Newman said he stayed in communication with Painter, and appreciated his coach "being nothing but honest" with him.

"Sometimes you may not want to hear what he’s saying, but I respect him.," Newman said. "He’s going to tell every player like it is.”

The first-half offensive spark helped but it was a defensive showcase in the second half that allowed Newman to play 15 of his 21 minutes to close out the game.

“It was a little bit of a combination of having a bigger guard out there, too, guarding those guys,” Painter said of Newman. “They back you down and they get to the rim and they do stuff and I think that really helped us. Then obviously his ability — if they were going to play the junk defense, his ability to make an open shot, too.”

In a time when Purdue fans could’ve been disappointed in Stefanovic picking up the early fouls, the cheers grew louder throughout the night as Newman made plays. As the Boilermakers walked off the court, Newman led the way with Hunter pointing at him trying to get the crowd to applaud him. The obliged.

“That’s all you want. That gave me the utmost confidence to do my job to the best of my abilities,” Newman said. “Hearing that love, I’ve been getting a lot of love on social media and on campus while going through this tough time, and to get that love from the crowd, it gave me the utmost confidence.”

In the postgame handshake line, Newman and first-year Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry embraced and had a brief conversation. When Newman arrived on campus and through the pandemic the two shared a bond as Newman would attend the games of Braeden Shrewsberry, Micah's son. There were countless workouts outside of team activities, too.

Said Shrewsberry, whose Nittany Lions finished 14-18: “We spent so much time together in those couple years and in good times and in bad times. When we played him early, I talked to him, but then at different times throughout the year, I'd just shoot him a text and try to encourage him, keep his head up. You go through tough times all the time, ... and the things about those tough times, you're not ready for your moment, you're not ready for your opportunity. He was ready for his moment tonight, so I stopped him in the huddle and I was like, man, I was encouraging you and all that and you do that to me, some friend you are. But I'm happy for that kid, man. He earned it, he deserved it. he kept his head up, so good for him.”

Like a seasoned vet, Newman was ready to turn the page to a semifinal matchup against Michigan State. He continued working when things weren’t going his way, and it showed because he was ready to play.

“I’m just going to stay ready anytime my name is called,” Newman said. “I’m going to do my job the best way I can and try to help Purdue win.”

