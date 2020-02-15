Balanced Buckeyes topple Boilermakers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State hit its first bucket of the game against Purdue and never looked back.

Aside from a 28-second tie at 3-3, the Buckeyes led every minute and topped the Boilermakers 68-52 Saturday afternoon for their fifth win in the past six games.

Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) pulled to .500 in the Big Ten for the first time since December, while Purdue (14-12, 7-8) lost its second in a row.

All eight Buckeyes to play hit the scoreboard, led by Kyle Young with a career high 16 points, and Kaleb Wesson had 13 and a season-high three steals. Luther Muhammad added 11.

“We knew it was going to be a fight from start to finish,” Muhammad said. “Purdue came out to play hard. The coaches were just hitting on us to compete, execute, Toughness.

“They got on us to pressure the ball a lot and really just find a way to… guard the three and control the drive.”

Ohio State beat Purdue for just the second time in their last six meetings.