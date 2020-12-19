 Skip to main content
CP grad Sasha Stefanovic leads Purdue's 3 brigade in win over Irish
Men's basketball

CP grad Sasha Stefanovic leads Purdue's 3 brigade in win over Irish

Notre Dame Purdue Basketball

Sasha Stefanovic, a Crown Point grad, had five 3-pointers Saturday to lead Purdue past Notre Dame in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 18 points and Purdue beat Notre Dame 88-78 on Saturday in a Crossroads Classic Challenge game.

The Crown Point grad started the game with a 3-pointer, and with 7:12 left to play, buried a 3 for a 72-61 lead and Purdue (6-2) led by double figures the rest of the way. Stefanovic was 6-for-8 shooting including 5 for 7 from 3-point range.

Hunter finished 4 for 7 from 3-point range and distributed eight assists. Trevion Williams scored 14 points and Mason Gillis scored 12 for the Boilermakers. Valpo grad Brandon Newman drained two 3-pointers and finished with eight points, Purdue made half their 28 3-point attempts.

Trey Wertz led the Irish (2-4) with 27 points and made half of his 10 3-point attempts. Cormac Ryan scored 14 points, Nate Laszewski 13 and Nikola Djogo 11.

Purdue led 47-42 at halftime, and a 6-2 spurt to start the second half extended its lead to nine. Notre Dame countered with a 3 from Dane Goodwin and two more from Djogo to tie 53-53, but the Irish wouldn't gain the lead.

With the win, the Boilermakers moved their record to 33-7 in the month of December since the 2015-16 season.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

