Graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 to help No. 23 Purdue pull away from Green Bay 79-57 on Wednesday night.
The Boilermakers have won seven straight season openers, 18 in a row at Mackey Arena and 20 consecutive home games against non-conference foes.
Kameron Hankerson led the Phoenix with 15 points. Freshman Amari Davis and JayQuan McCloud each scored 10 for Green Bay (0-1) as coach Linc Darner returned to his alma mater.
Boilermakers sophomore and Crown Point grad Sasha Stefanovic missed the season opener with a right foot injury suffered in practice Monday. The injury is not expected to be long-term and moving forward, Stefanovic will be questionable for Purdue’s contest with Texas on Saturday night in Mackey Arena. Stefanovic is expected to compete for a starting position after shooting 41.0 percent (25 of 61) from long distance last season.
Proctor, who spent the last two seasons at High Point, and Hunter, who made only one start as a freshman, spent most of the night finding lanes to the basket. Eventually it opened things up for their teammates.
And it didn't take long for the defending Big Ten regular-season co-champs to assert themselves.
Purdue scored the first eight points, took a 14-2 lead less than six minutes into the game and never lost control. When Green Bay answered with eight straight points to cut the deficit to 14-10, Purdue scored another eight in a row to rebuild a 22-10 lead.
The only real scare came when starting guard Nojel Eastern injured his left wrist when he was fouled with 5:30 left in the first half. Following a brief delay, Eastern walked straight to the locker room but returned before halftime with the wrist taped.
Purdue finally sealed the victory with a late 8-0 run that made it 69-49 with 4:32 to play.
The Boilermakers certainly can play defense. They held the usually high-scoring Phoenix without a 3-pointer in a first half during which they also forced 10 turnovers. They just need to find a quicker knockout punch. Coach Matt Painter improved to 14-1 in season openers at Purdue. The Boilermakers have won 16 in arrow against Horizon League foes. Matt Haarms had 16 points and seven rebounds. Proctor was 11 of 17 from the field. Hunter added four rebounds and six assists, while Aaron Wheeler finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
North Carolina 76, Notre Dame 65: Freshman Cole Anthony had 34 points and 11 rebounds in his college debut, leading No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame.
With his father — former UNLV and NBA guard Greg Anthony — in the stands, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason freshman of the year broke Rashad McCants' 17-year-old scoring record by a freshman in his first game and finished 12 of 24 from the field with six 3-pointers.
Anthony scored 15 points during a 29-13 second-half run that put the Tar Heels in control.
Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 22 points, T.J. Gibbs added 19 and John Mooney finished with 10 for the Fighting Irish. They led 37-32 just under 2 minutes into the second half.
That's when Anthony took over. He started the run with a runner, reeled off seven straight points for his team and hit three 3s in a 4-minute span, the last of which gave the Tar Heels their first double-figure lead at 61-50 with 9 minutes remaining.
The Fighting Irish had never opened a season with a conference game — in any of their conferences — and this was a tough ask, though they did more than simply play the foil in Anthony's debut. They built that second-half lead on Hubb's shooting but couldn't contain Anthony down the stretch.
Anthony certainly lived up to the hype, becoming the first UNC freshman with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game since Tyler Hansbrough against Georgia Tech in 2006. He helped the Tar Heels reach a milestone — they earned their 700th ACC victory, the first program with that many wins in the conference.