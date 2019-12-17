WEST LAFAYETTE — Sasha Stefanovic had to wait his turn.
Now that it’s here, the Purdue sophomore and 2017 Crown Point graduate is making the most of it.
After redshirting his first season with the Boilermakers and having a rotational spot — playing 11.6 minutes per contest in all 36 games — last season, Stefanovic is having a breakout campaign through the team’s first 10 games.
He’s started the last three contests — including wins over then-No. 5 Virginia and Northwestern — and joked about being slightly famous on campus after scoring a career-high 20 points against the Cavaliers.
“Definitely getting a lot more notice and a lot more people in my class saying, ‘Hi’ to me,” Stefanovic said with a laugh. “But it’s cool. I’ll never complain about that. My redshirt year, people thought I was a walk-on, so it’s really cool to see students, faculty and everyone around here kind of notice me and say, ‘Hi' and want to take pictures."
Stefanovic understood that game meant a lot to his team and its fans, especially considering that it was the first time the two programs squared off since Virginia spoiled Purdue’s chance of a Final Four appearance back in March.
In that Elite Eight game, star guard Carsen Edwards — who now plays for the Boston Celtics — tied his career-high with 42 points and nailed a career-high 10 3-pointers. Stefanovic watched from the bench, learning and envisioning, as Edwards put on an all-time great performance.
While the sophomore hasn’t experienced anything quite like that, he said it felt amazing to hear the roar of a sold-out crowd at Mackey Arena as he drained a career-high six 3-pointers in the Boilermakers’ 69-40 victory over the Cavaliers.
“It’s crazy seeing 14,000 people cheering for you every time you hit a shot,” said Stefanovic, who is averaging 8.9 points per game entering Tuesday's game against Ohio. “This is stuff that I’ve dreamed of doing in my life. I prayed for it, and I finally got here and finally have those moments where I’m playing against top-five opponents. It’s every little kids’ dream.”
Purdue coach Matt Painter never questioned if Stefanovic would be ready when his role increased. He always knew Stefanvoic had the potential to be a significant contributor to his program, and the sophomore showed flashes of his ability last year.
Stefanovic made 25 3-pointers and shot 41% from behind the arc as a freshman. Without sharpshooters Edwards and Ryan Cline, who graduated, he’s stepped up this season as the Boilermakers’ main marksman by nailing a team-high 21 3-pointers at a team-high 41.2% clip.
“Obviously, he had a big game against Virginia, and then he had a big second half against Northwestern,” Painter said. “He played well, knocked down some shots and made some nice drives against Northwestern, and that’s what we need him to do — give us space in the post and allow those guys to play and allow those guys to maneuver.”
Fellow guard Eric Hunter Jr. empathizes with what Stefanovic has gone through to get to this stage of his college career. He also held a rotational role — playing 12.6 minutes per contest in all 36 games — last season and is having a strong sophomore year in his own right with a team-high 30 assists.
As a distributor, Hunter said he enjoys having Stefanovic on the court with him because even when Stefanovic isn’t scoring, his shooting ability gives Hunter more chances to make plays for their teammates.
“I think last year helped us a lot, especially just playing behind a good group of dudes,” Hunter said. “Being together through that process, we were on the same team all year last year in practice. From a chemistry standpoint, me and (Sasha) and some of the other guys, it’s already there.
“He just spreads the floor out for everybody.”
Stefanovic’s standout showings have certainly generated some buzz around the Region, and Crown Point coach Clint Swan couldn’t be more proud. He admitted that he probably annoys people with how much he talks about his former player but insisted that Stefanovic is setting a great example of patience and perseverance for all of the upcoming athletes in his hometown.
“I think there are a lot of people who, in Sasha’s position and at the first breath of ‘redshirt,’ would’ve been looking to transfer,” Swan said. “But instead, Sasha showed great humility and showed a way in which he could best help the team was by waiting that year, standing by and being ready.”