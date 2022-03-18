Crown Point's Sasha Stefanovic in shooting slump, but finding ways to impact Purdue heading into NCAA Tournament

Sasha Stefanovic’s weekend in Indianapolis was one to forget, and it isn’t how he wants to be playing as his Purdue career wraps up.

He scored 11 points in three games while converting 3-of-17 attempts from the field, including an 0-fer in Friday’s quarterfinal against Penn State. It was his first game without a made shot attempt of the season, and broke a streak of 32 games with a field goal. He also battled foul trouble, which allowed Valpo native Brandon Newman to regain confidence.

One fan seated near media row rhetorically yelled, “You have three points, what are you doing?” after an errant shot late in Purdue’s 75-66 loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament championship.

“I'm not going out there trying to miss shots or anything like that. I'm trying to do everything I can to help our team win. So nobody on this planet is more disappointed when I play poorly than myself,” Stefanovic told The Times this week. “So just keeping the mindset that the next one's going in and continue to try my best to play hard and do everything I can to help us win is just my goal.”

The Crown Point native has wiped the slate clean, tweeting “disappointed but the sun came up.” A mature take for a leader on the third-seeded Boilermakers (27-7) ahead of Friday’s 1 p.m. meeting with Yale in Milwaukee.

Stefanovic was a net positive in the Big Ten Tournament wins over Penn State and Michigan State. He found ways to impact the game on both ends of the floor, like a savvy veteran.

"Just bringing a lot of basketball IQ, a lot of experience on the floor, handling different situations, trying to communicate with my teammates, trying to lead from that perspective. (And) defensively do my job and try to keep my man in front and do everything I can on that side of the floor, just rebound, not turn the ball over just all the little things that go into being a good basketball player,” Stefanovic said of his approach. “I've obviously just struggled with my game these past few weeks. But hopefully there's brighter days ahead.”

Purdue has a great frontcourt tandem in 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey and mobile big man Trevion Williams. They have a likely lottery pick in Jaden Ivey. What they lack is Stefanovic’s shooting. He's typically an 11.4 points per game scorer and 40.3% 3-point shooter.

Perhaps the most underrated part of Stefanovic’s game is his passing. He leads the Boilermakers at 3.4 assists per game and has improved each year.

“Just picking and choosing my spots, trying to make plays for others, not turning the ball over is a big thing and a big deal within our program,” Stefanovic said of his mindset. “We usually struggle when we turn it over. So just trying to make the right reads and make the right passes and find people and spots where they're most successful.”

Ivey, who spent a prep year at La Lumiere, was named a consensus All-American on Thursday. He’s ascended NBA draft boards and is likely a lottery pick this year. He’s averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, but the stats don’t do his athleticism justice.

“He's such a dynamic player. He's able to do a lot of different things on the court that nobody else really can do. I think every single time that he starts on the floor, no matter who we're playing, he's the best player on the floor no matter what,” Stefanovic said.

“He's grown in a lot of different dimensions of his game where he's making plays for others. He's shot the ball better, but trying to get better on the defensive end and just become more mature overall,” Stefanovic said. “He's really stepped up big for our team this year. He's a big part of our success, and he will be moving forward.”

Purdue hasn’t made a Final Four since 1980. Tom Izzo said a week ago the Boilermakers are difficult to beat because it’s like Noah’s Ark with two of everything, and they’ll need Stefanovic to try and end a 42-year drought.

“We've obviously worked hard to get in this position,” Stefanovic said. “It's just exciting to get back into the tournament and show what we're capable of.”

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-853-2519 or reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

