Eric Hunter Jr helps Purdue beat No. 18 Iowa 77-68

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Eric Hunter Jr., scored a career-high 19 points, and Evan Boudreaux had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Purdue beat No. 18 Iowa 77-68 on Tuesday night.

The Boilermakers (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) swept the two games against the Hawkeyes this season.

Purdue had already handed Iowa its worst loss of the season, a 104-68 defeat on Feb. 5 on a night when the Boilermakers made a season-high 19 3-pointers and shot 63.1% from the field.

This game was won on the inside, with Purdue scoring 30 points in the paint. The Boilermakers also had a 47-33 edge in rebounding, including 21 offensive rebounds.

Purdue led by as many as 21 points in the first half.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Luka Garza led Iowa (20-10, 11-8) with 26 points and 12 rebounds, his 15th double-double of the season. It was the 15th consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza, the longest streak by a player in the conference in 20 years.

But Garza, the Big Ten’s scoring leader, had little offensive help. Joe Wieskamp had 10 points, the only other Iowa player in double figures.