The first Thursday of the NCAA tournament is one of the most anticipated days on the sports calendar and this year’s opening day of March Madness was particularly special for Dave Maravilla.
The founder of the Bosco Institute watched Thursday’s games with a proud satisfaction as several Bosco alumni took their first steps toward winning a national championship. Whether it was Mfiondu Kabengele (2016 alumnus) leading Florida State with 21 points and 10 rebounds or Trace Ramsey (2018) watching his Maryland teammates from the bench, Maravilla was happy all the same.
“It’s exciting, because they’re getting an opportunity to fulfill a dream,” Maravilla said. “These are kids that nobody gave them any kind of chance to play NCAA basketball, let alone in the NCAA tournament.”
Maravilla started Bosco Institute in 2013 and it is designed for male high school graduates who want to improve their chances to play college basketball. The team practices and trains in Crown Point.
Kabengele led the fourth-seeded Seminoles to a 76-69 win over No. 13 Vermont. Kabengele is joined on Florida State’s roster by 2017 Bosco alumnus Malik Osborne. Osborne is sitting out this season after transferring from Rice and is expected to be a contributor for Florida State next season.
Ramsey has appeared in five games this season, his first with Maryland after he showed up at Bosco without any Division I scholarship offers. The No. 6 Terrapins knocked off No. 11 Belmont and will face No. 3 LSU on Saturday.
Other Bosco alumni who will participate in the tournament are Purdue’s Grady Eifert and Iowa State’s Zoran Talley Jr. All five players, as well as the bulk of Bosco’s alumni, share a similar journey.
“The odds were all stacked against these guys,” Maravilla said. “They weren’t Top 100 kids coming out of high school. These were the kids that nobody wanted. It’s refreshing to me because I know where these kids were before (the NCAA tournament) and they were nowhere. Now they’re on the biggest stage in March. It makes me feel proud about our program, that we’ve helped kids get a second chance.”
Several other local players are hoping for their “One Shining Moment” this year, including Crown Point product and Purdue redshirt freshman Sasha Stefanovic and Marquette Catholic product Buddy Jaffee (Marquette). La Lumiere alumni Jordan Poole (Michigan) and JoJo Anderson (Nevada) are also in the tourney.
“A lot of our guys have had success and guys like Trace will have success in time,” Maravilla said. “There’s a process to this and it’s refreshing to see the kids work hard and be able to get to this level.”