Jaden, Niele Ivey strengthen relationship during rookie seasons at Purdue, Notre Dame

The shot Purdue freshman Jaden Ivey hit in the second of three games against Ohio State wasn’t as big as the one that changed Mike Jordan to Michael Jordan in 1982, taken for North Carolina against Georgetown. But for Ivey, it was just as big.
With his mother, Notre Dame women’s basketball rookie head coach Niele Ivey, in the stands, Jaden hit a step-back 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to lift the Boilermakers to a 67-65 victory in Columbus.
In a telephone interview from his hotel room in Indianapolis, where the Boilermakers arrived Monday to quarantine, Ivey looked back on the shot that changed the trajectory of his season.
“Coach drew up a play that was basically an iso to get a bucket,” Ivey said. “Thank God the coaches put the trust in me to win the game for us. As I came out of the timeout, I’m like, ‘I’ve got to end this game. This is game over. This is my moment. This is my moment.’ I just locked in from that point on. I just locked in.”
Sometimes reality echoes the imagination.
“Before the season, I would work on shooting last-second shots, step-back 3s, those were the things I worked on in the summer and it just paid off,” Ivey said. “They played me to drive the ball and that’s when I knew I had them because I knew they were going to play me to drive and the 3 was open for me. I just crossed back and I stepped back and hit the 3, and it was game over. I could have faked back and went to the basket, but the 3 was there.”
And he knew he was going to make it, he said.
Ivey’s 3-point shooting percentage, 27.7% for the season, explains why Ohio State played him to drive.
“It was hard for me,” Ivey said of how the season was going before the shot. “I was very emotional after the Ohio State game because I wanted that big game for myself because I know how much I put into this game, I know how much work I put in over the summer. It was just a relief to know you played well but your job’s not finished. You’ve got a lot of games left. I took it as game by game, just keep improving.”
The shot capped a 15-point night and he became a starter the next game.
A foot injury, a stress reaction suffered in the season-opener that sidelined him for five games, was part of what made his opening weeks as a college basketball player difficult.
As a junior at Mishawaka Marian, Ivey played in a 3A state title game, and then spent his senior year at La Lumiere in LaPorte, when his mother was an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies.
La Lumiere coach Patrick Holmes catches Purdue games when his schedule allows and was watching live when Ivey hit his big shot against the Buckeyes.
“I saw on my phone it was a close game down the stretch and wanted to flip it on just to see if Jaden was getting some good playing time toward the end of the game,” Holmes said. “I caught the last six minutes. It was exciting to watch him play and make some great plays to help his team to victory.”
Holmes called Ivey, “extremely coachable.”
“You can tell he’s been around the game, coach’s son, and he’s getting better,” Holmes said. “ Going from high school to college is a huge leap and for him to playing a lot in the Big Ten is a credit to the work he’s put in to get better. You can see he gets better every game there, and that’s a credit to coach (Matt) Painter and his staff, and it’s a credit to Jaden and his willingness to work and get better every single day.”
For Niele Ivey, the lone bright side to finishing on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble is that she will be able to attend all of Purdue’s games, starting with a first-round game against North Texas today at 6:25 p.m. In each of her four seasons as a player and eight as an assistant coach at Notre Dame, the Irish made the field.
She was also in attendance when her son made the game-winning shot in Columbus.
“Coming in as a freshman, battling the mental aspect of the game, the speed of the game, it was something that he was struggling with, and so that shot I really feel just lifted his spirits,” Niele said Thursday on a Zoom conference call with reporters. “It showed him that he can play at this level. If he had any fears or doubts, I feel like that really squashed any feelings of doubt, if he had any. Having that boost of confidence, making that shot to help his team win, really ignited his season. It propelled him moving forward. Every game he gained a little bit more strength, he gained a little bit more confidence, and you have to have that to be successful in the Big 10, and just to be successful at the collegiate level.”
Mother and son helped each other through the inevitable ruts that all rookies encounter.
“She got me through a lot this season,” Jaden said. “I was feeling down on myself after a couple of tough games. She was constantly encouraging me. She was telling me, ‘It’s not the last game. You’ve got a lot of games left. You’re a great talent. Just keep working hard.’ She kept me level-headed through everything. My mom, she’s my rock, and I appreciate her a lot for everything. We leaned on each other for everything.”
The words his mother used to describe what he did for her were strikingly similar.
“He definitely was my rock, somebody I leaned on,” said Niele, whose team finished sixth in the ACC, but was not one of eight teams from the conference to make the NCAA tourney field. "We have our morning texts, words of encouragement every day, before every game, wishing me good luck, after every game, wins and losses, telling me how proud he was of me, and just being there for me. It’s almost like he’s grown up so much and has been so mature I leaned on his words of inspiration, which just shows our bond and how mature he is. He honestly gave me a lot of strength and power and love through just knowing he’s unconditionally there for me just having that person I can lean on. I always felt that way, but I feel like now he’s a lot older he understands what I’m going through as a head coach. He was really there for me the entire season.”