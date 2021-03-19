Jaden, Niele Ivey strengthen relationship during rookie seasons at Purdue, Notre Dame

“She got me through a lot this season,” Jaden said. “I was feeling down on myself after a couple of tough games. She was constantly encouraging me. She was telling me, ‘It’s not the last game. You’ve got a lot of games left. You’re a great talent. Just keep working hard.’ She kept me level-headed through everything. My mom, she’s my rock, and I appreciate her a lot for everything. We leaned on each other for everything.”

“He definitely was my rock, somebody I leaned on,” said Niele, whose team finished sixth in the ACC, but was not one of eight teams from the conference to make the NCAA tourney field. "We have our morning texts, words of encouragement every day, before every game, wishing me good luck, after every game, wins and losses, telling me how proud he was of me, and just being there for me. It’s almost like he’s grown up so much and has been so mature I leaned on his words of inspiration, which just shows our bond and how mature he is. He honestly gave me a lot of strength and power and love through just knowing he’s unconditionally there for me just having that person I can lean on. I always felt that way, but I feel like now he’s a lot older he understands what I’m going through as a head coach. He was really there for me the entire season.”