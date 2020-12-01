Local duo Brandon Newman, Sasha Stefanovic lead Purdue past Oakland

Purdue guard Brandon Newman, a Valparaiso grad, goes up for a layup during the first half Tuesday against Oakland in West Lafayette.
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic, a Crown Point grad, goes up for a 3-pointer against Oakland guard Blake Lampman during the first half Tuesday in West Lafayette.
Oakland forward Daniel Oladapo (4) goes up for two against Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind. (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) goes up for two above Oakland forward Daniel Oladapo (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind. (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)
Spectators sit above a row of cardboard cutouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Oakland and Purdue Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind. (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)
Purdue head coach Matt Painter motions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind. (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)
Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) moves the ball against Oakland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind. (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)
Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson (11) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind. (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)
WEST LAFAYETTE — Region duo Brandon Newman and Sasha Stefanovic combined for 41 points, going 10 of 17 from 3-point range, and Purdue rolled to a 93-50 win over Oakland in its home opener on Tuesday.
Newman, a redshirt freshman from Valparaiso, was 7-of-11 shooting, 4 of 17 from 3-point range, for 21 points, and Stefanovic, a Crown Point grad, was 6 of 9, all behind the arc, for 20 points and handed off seven assists as the Boilermakers had 27 helpers on 33 baskets.
Zach Edey added 13 points for Purdue (2-1), which went 17 of 32 from distance and shot 55% overall. Trevion Williams grabbed 14 rebounds to go with eight points as the Boilermakers had a 40-21 rebounding advantage.
Jalen Moore had 14 points for the Grizzlies (0-5), who finished 3 of 21 from 3-point range.
Midway through the first half and trailing 17-16, Stefanovic hit a 3-pointer to start a 12-0 run and the Boilermakers never let up in racing to a 49-27 halftime lead. Newman had 16 points and Stefanovic 15. Purdue was 10 of 18 from distance, shooting 56% overall, while Oakland shot 35%.
