Local duo Brandon Newman, Sasha Stefanovic lead Purdue past Oakland
Men’s basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE — Region duo Brandon Newman and Sasha Stefanovic combined for 41 points, going 10 of 17 from 3-point range, and Purdue rolled to a 93-50 win over Oakland in its home opener on Tuesday.

Newman, a redshirt freshman from Valparaiso, was 7-of-11 shooting, 4 of 17 from 3-point range, for 21 points, and Stefanovic, a Crown Point grad, was 6 of 9, all behind the arc, for 20 points and handed off seven assists as the Boilermakers had 27 helpers on 33 baskets.

Zach Edey added 13 points for Purdue (2-1), which went 17 of 32 from distance and shot 55% overall. Trevion Williams grabbed 14 rebounds to go with eight points as the Boilermakers had a 40-21 rebounding advantage.

Jalen Moore had 14 points for the Grizzlies (0-5), who finished 3 of 21 from 3-point range.

Midway through the first half and trailing 17-16, Stefanovic hit a 3-pointer to start a 12-0 run and the Boilermakers never let up in racing to a 49-27 halftime lead. Newman had 16 points and Stefanovic 15. Purdue was 10 of 18 from distance, shooting 56% overall, while Oakland shot 35%.

